TALLAHASSEE — Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that registration for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge is now open. Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. Starting today, those interested in participating in the 2023 Florida Python Challenge® can complete the required online training to compete in the 10-day competition which runs Aug. 4–13, 2023. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.

“Since day one, we have prioritized Everglades restoration by investing record funding for conservation projects and increasing resources for the removal of invasive Burmese pythons that harm this treasured ecosystem,” DeSantis said. “Because of this focused commitment, my tenure in office has accounted for more than half of the 18,000 pythons removed from the Everglades since 2000. The Python Challenge allows folks to participate firsthand in Everglades restoration efforts, and I look forward to seeing this year’s results.”

