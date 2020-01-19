AVON PARK – A depleted Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball squad was not able to keep pace with the DeSoto Bulldogs on Friday night. The Red Devils dropped a 69-51 decision to extend their losing streak to two and drop to 7-7 on the season.
The Red Devils had trouble containing DeSoto’s 6-foot-4 center, Kiemar Richardson, who scored 10 of DeSoto’s 20 first-quarter points to take a nine-point advantage over Avon Park, 20-11.
A 3-pointer by DeSoto’s Nasir Gilchrist stretched the Bulldogs lead to 12 to start the second quarter.
The Red Devils fought hard to stay within 10 points cutting the Bulldogs lead to nine on a 3-pointer by Jamarion Davis to make the score 31-22 with three minutes left in the half.
Again, the Bulldogs pulled away, with Richardson scoring DeSoto’s last five points to include a 3-pointer that ended the half with the Bulldogs leading 38-25.
Avon Park came out the second half in a more defensive mode holding the Bulldogs to six points over the first five minutes while scoring 10 on baskets by Malcolm Dewberry, Kamarri McGhee, Davis and two by Connor Lambert as the Red Devils drew back to within 10 points of the Bulldogs at 45-35.
DeSoto, as they did the other times Avon Park looked to break the double digit deficit, expanded their lead to 16 points before ending the third quarter with a 13-point, 51-38 lead.
Any thoughts about a comeback by the Red Devils were stuffed out fairly early in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs went on an eight-point run to take a 20-point lead at 61-41. Both teams basically traded field goals over the final minutes as the Red Devils fell short to DeSoto 69-51.
Richardson led the Bulldogs with a game-high 25 points with Gilchrist, Jamari Redding and Ethan Redden each reaching double digits with 13, 11 and 10 points respectively.
Dewberry led the Red Devils with 19 points followed by Davis with 13.
The Red Devils’ next two games are on the road against the Winter Haven Blue Devils on Monday starting at 3 p.m. and the Kathleen Red Devils on Monday, Jan. 27 with a 7:30 p.m. start. Avon Park will be home again on January 28 to host the Lake Wales Highlanders with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.