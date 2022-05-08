AVON PARK – It was an exciting day on the baseball diamond but it wasn’t for a game. The Avon Park Red Devils had not one but two players sign scholarships recently to play baseball for the South Florida State College Panthers. Garrick Rowe and Dawson Bryant will further their baseball career and stay close to home.
Garrick Rowe
For Garrick Rowe this is a lifetime of hard work and dedication paying off. In his two years as a varsity player for Avon Park he accumulated 41 hits, 24 RBIs and 36 runs with a batting average of .277.
“I’m extremely excited about everything, this event came out good with family and friends here for me,” said Garrick. “This scholarship means a lot to me, not just for baseball, I’m going to school to get my business degree. It feels good to finally accomplish something that you really like to do in life and you have love for the game so it feels great.”
Garrick was able to go on a tour of South Florida State College and liked what he saw.
“I like South Florida, (Assistant) Coach Andy Polk took me around the school and I enjoyed it. I like that I will be staying home because I like being around my family and friends. I love my family a lot so I don’t want to up and leave the first year. I’m going to put in work in the off season and grind to get ready for the season next year.”
“I’m extremely proud of Garrick, he has worked hard,” said Ashley Rowe, Garrick’s mother. “Our first choice for him was to go to South Florida State College so he could stay close to home. This is like a dream come true for all of us. This scholarship means a lot, he has played baseball since he was 4 years old and I’m so proud that he is getting a chance to continue his education and play baseball. We are so thankful for this scholarship and South Florida State College for believing in him. They saw enough in him to want him to give him this scholarship.”
Garrick’s family knows he has what it takes to be successful at South Florida.
“Once at college he will have to take no breaks as far as academics and sports. He practices because he wants to but I feel like he needs to step it up a notch and just continue doing what he is doing. As he gets older, he has continued to practice more and more but now having to play more games and college work, he will need to continue to study and grind on and off the field.”
Avon Park is losing a versatile player in Garrick and will have a tough time replacing him.
“Garrick is a great kid with great character,” said Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson. “He shows up to the field whether it is a game or practice with a great attitude, he hustles where ever he goes and just a real big part of this team and a leader. He is a real high energy guy. To succeed he will have to put extra work in, get bigger, faster and stronger. He has plenty of talent to play at the college level, as long as he keeps working, stays in the weight room and does what he has to do, he will be successful. He will absolutely be hard to replace on the team. He is a guy this year who is one of our main pitchers. When he is not pitching, he plays second, shortstop, third and a little bit of outfield too. He is that utility player for us and we will miss him a lot. I’m very proud, I’ve known him since he was a little boy in his Little League days and I’m very proud of him and everything he has done.”
Dawson Bryant
Being able to play baseball in college has been a goal of Dawson Bryant’s since childhood. He was on the Red Devils’ varsity team for four years where he made 46 hits, 33 RBIs, 52 runs and had a .274 batting average.
“I’m very excited,” stated Dawson Bryant. “To be able to play at the next level is a dream come true to me. I’ve been working on this my whole life since I was 5 years old. This means everything to me, to get a full ride from any college let alone so close to home is just a dream come true. I had several offers but it came down to South Florida State College and a school in Iowa. I chose South Florida because it’s close to home, I love Coach (Rick) Hitt and he gave me an offer I can’t refuse. I’ve been to many games and went on a campus tour and that’s when they told me they wanted to come play. The familiarity and being close to home made my decision easy. I’m very excited.”
Dawson’s family has always been there for him and are tremendously proud of all of his accomplishments.
“I’m extremely proud, he has worked very hard and earned it,” said Derek Bryant, Dawson’s father. “This scholarship means a lot, he is the first one to go on to college and play any sport or even academically, it’s a great achievement and we are very proud. He will have to keep the same work ethic and he will prevail, he has the dedication, drive and smarts to continue on. He has pushed hard, pursued and stayed the course, through COVID and a lot of trials and tribulations. We lost quite a few family members this year and he still prevailed so that says a lot about his character. I’m proud to call him my son.”
Coach Jackson knows Dawson has what it takes to be successful at South Florida.
“Dawson and Garrick have a lot of similarities, they both are high energy, one of the main leaders on the team and work ethic is out of this world,” said Coach Jackson. “He is always out here hitting, putting in extra work, in the weight room, in the cage and doing what he needs to do to get himself to the next level. To succeed he has to keep doing what he is doing, keep working hard in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom. He is going to be fine at the next level. I’m very proud of him and have known him since he was little.”
The Red Devils are losing a big player and will have a hard time replacing Dawson behind the plate.
“To see him put in the work and see what he has done the last four years on varsity and has been a very key component on this team. He will absolutely be hard to replace. He played shortstop for three years, then we graduated our catcher and we moved him behind the plate. We wouldn’t be where we are at this late in the season if it weren’t for him stepping up and taking that role behind the plate, it’s an important role. He has options now, he can play shortstop but the things he does behind the plate, he can play either one at the next level. It’s going to be a big hit losing him because of what he can do at catcher. He is a leader, he controls the game, a great player and like another coach on the field, he says things before I can get it out.
Dawson has a lot of work to do to get ready to play for the Panthers.
“I’m going to mentally prepare, take the summer and hit it hard for three months, take a breather, hit the gym and get ready to play. I want to thank my parents, my whole family, Coach Jackson and my girlfriend, I wouldn’t be here without them.
Having them both close to home will be great for their families and teammates. They are looking forward to watching them hit the field.
“I’m definitely looking forward to watching both of them play at South Florida,” added Coach Jackson. “I’m going to go to watch them play on my off days and look forward watching them grow.”