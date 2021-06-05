SEBRING —Sebring High School baseball coach Jasone DeWitt and former coach Brian “Buck” Rapp hosted a Baseball Skills Camp for several different age groups this week. The three-day camp took place from Wednesday to Friday covering a multitude of subjects from 8 a.m. to noon.
The camp serves youth from all over Highlands County. DeWitt remarked they saw plenty of representation from Avon Park and Lake Placid along with some attendees even coming from neighboring Hardee and Polk County.
The instruction ranges from proper stretching, arm care and warmup techniques.
“Whether they’re six years old, or they’re 13 years old, they get on a diamond, they start playing a game and it matters to them,” DeWitt said. “It’s definitely nice to see the competitiveness that comes out, it’s fun, and they’re doing it the right way.”
That’s one of three goals of the camp DeWitt outlined: have fun, enjoy the game and cultivate that love so the campers continue to enjoy baseball as they grow older. The other goals include their main goal: making sure every camper is safe from the time they arrive at Max Long to the time they leave and learn the game. Plus, they want the campers to learn at least one thing from each group.
Coby Moesching, a 12-year-old camper, said he’s been attending the camp for several years. Some of his friends from other teams come too and he loves working with the high school players who serve as counselors.
“They’re cool,” Moesching said. “They’re just kind of like us. They kind of understand.”
DeWitt said a big thing the high schoolers get out of it is learning communication. It gave them the opportunity to teach and pass on their knowledge to a younger generation. Just like he saw campers improve over the course of three days, DeWitt saw the high school players improve too.
“We’ve got a really good relationship with everybody down at Max Long and the city,” DeWitt said. “So I always tell them, every time they go down there, those little kids are looking up to them. I said ‘Remember, when you were that age make sure that you represent the right thing.’ They continue to preach the hustle, they can continue to preach doing the game the right way with those little ones.”
Rising Blue Streak senior Trey Rowe finds working with the campers gratifying. He knows he was a kid once too and helping out brought back memories about how he and his teammates were when they were growing up.
Rowe grouped up with upperclassmen Peyton Spencer and Jonathan Delgado to run the nine and ten-year-olds scrimmage game. All the scrimmages were basically free-for-alls out in the field with both teams taking whacks at tennis balls instead of baseballs.
It’s one of Rowe’s favorite things he loves seeing the campers do. It makes them have fun and show off their skills too. A few kids’ arms were so good it took Rowe by surprise.
“I love seeing the kids come out and be excited to play even in hot weather and they still want to come out to give their hardest for some prizes,” he said. “But obviously, they get some more skills. Some high schoolers are showing them how to do their thing. That’s what I like about it.”
The camp does also provide an opportunity to fundraise with the $90 registration fee and some merchandise being sold. The money can be used to help cover costs for the team or buy some new equipment for it as well.
The main focus is that it’s for the community.
“I think it’s good for the reason that they just got done with school,” DeWitt said. “A lot of restrictions started being released or loosened and to be able to start the summer and continue to play, and for some of these kids are getting ready for whether it’s some travel ball teams or some district teams for all stars it’s just a reinforcement for them to be able to try to try to improve a little bit.”
For those who are worried they missed out, don’t fret. DeWitt also holds a four-hour camp free of charge in January. Not to mention the baseball team helps with several state tournaments.