The Dick Sherman Memorial Junior Championship drew the largest turnout of the summer with 83 golfers hitting the links at River Greens Golf Club in Avon Park. The two-day event was the sixth stop of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour and the heat wave didn’t slow down the junior golfers but it was challenging.

The River Greens Scholarship Fund provided food for all the golfers and their parents on the course for both days of the tournament. The River Greens Scholarship Fund has given away several scholarships to young golfers for several years.

Recommended for you