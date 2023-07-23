The Dick Sherman Memorial Junior Championship drew the largest turnout of the summer with 83 golfers hitting the links at River Greens Golf Club in Avon Park. The two-day event was the sixth stop of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour and the heat wave didn’t slow down the junior golfers but it was challenging.
The River Greens Scholarship Fund provided food for all the golfers and their parents on the course for both days of the tournament. The River Greens Scholarship Fund has given away several scholarships to young golfers for several years.
Dick Sherman was a long-time member at River Greens Golf Course so the tournament was named in his honor. Sherman was a former athletic director at a high school in Ohio. He was the president of the Northwest Ohio High School Athletic Directors Association. His honors included Ohio High School Athletic Director of the year in 1980, Midwest U.S. Athletic Director of the year in 1981 and runner-up for the National High School Athletic Director of the year in 1981. He is a member of the Fremont Ross Athletic Hall of Fame and the Ohio High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. He retired to Avon Park in 1987 where he was a proud member at River Greens.
“This was our biggest turnout of the year and kudos to the River Greens Scholarship fund for feeding all the kids and parents,” Tour Director Andy Kesling said. “Robbie and Lisa Davis do such a fantastic job every year for these kids. They are tremendous supports of junior golf. This is our 30th year and it is an amazing accomplishment. We are planning on 30 more.”
The golfers had two good days at the course. They were happy with all the support that they had from River Greens.
“River Greens is not a difficult course, but it is if you don’t manage your game,” Kesling said. “You have to hit it straight. Course management is important because it is not too long of a course so if you don’t hit it off the tee straight, you can get yourself into trouble. If you keep it in play and think through each shot, you can do well but however if you’re not doing that, you can shoot a bunch.”
Kesling said that they like coming out to River Greens because it helps the kids with the mental part of the game.
“70% of golfing is between your two ears,” he said. “You have to think well, choose the right shot and execute it. This course will test your game.”
In the boys 16-18 division, Marquez Angeles came in under par with a two-day total of 143 strokes after firing a 71 on day one and a 72 for day two. Devin Wortinger claimed second place with scores of 73 and 76 for a total of 149. Austin Henning rounded out the top three with scores of 74 and 77, adding up to 15. Elijah Harrell had a total of 153; Jayden Bolin, 167; Tommy Boyle, 170; Matthew Suarez, 170; Brayden Smith, 171; Kase Waldron, 184; Daylon White, 187; Tomas Pizana, 188; Cooper Graham, 202; and Ian Frasier, 202.
“This event was very fun and I could have done a lot better,” Marquez Angeles explained. “I have room for improvement. I definitely enjoyed this event and I enjoy it each time we come out here. I love it.”
Practicing every day has paid off for Marquez who has been doing really well this summer. He has played in the Sertoma Junior Golf Tournament for six years now.
“I keep coming back because of the excitement,” Marquez said. “Mr. Andy is always happy to see everyone play and I grew up in this organization and I love to play. It keeps me busy all summer. I would tell a young person thinking about joining to try it, if you don’t’ like it at least you can say you tried. My goal this summer is just to play good golf.”
Hannah Castillo, 13, felt right at home at River Greens where her dad, Gilbert Castillo, is the golf professional. Hannah dominated in the 14-18 group when she shot a 79 and 73 equaling 152, placing her in first with a 19 stroke. Rebecca Kesling placed second when she came in with scores of 87 and 84 for a 171. Melanie Suarez was one stroke behind Rebecca Kesling at 172 after shooting an 88 and 84. Olivia Kesling finished with a two-day total of 176; Rylie Brooker, 196; Kearsta Danser, 201; Selah Lovett, 216; Baxlee Brooker, 221; Gabbie Laman, 222; Katie Laman, 222; Ella McHargue, 235; and Charlotte Ray, 238.
“I love this tournament, this is my home course and they do a lot for us,” Hannah Castillo said. “I was relieved the second day that I scored better because I didn’t want to come over here and shoot bad.”
Hannah makes the tournament a friendly competition with her brother, Jordan. “I beat him by two strokes this week,” she proudly claimed.
This tour helps some of the golfers to prepare for the upcoming school year.
“This tour allows us to stay competitive and the kids we are playing against are the ones that we will play against in high school, eventually,” Hannah said. “This summer, I just wanted to get ready for the next school season when I play on the golf team. I was trying to stay in the 70s. If someone was considering to join Sertoma, I would say it is a great choice and a lot of fun. The people are nice and welcoming.”
The first-place finisher in the boys 14-15 squad was young Jordan Castillo, 11, who finished with an astounding 21 stroke lead after shooting an 80 on day one and a 76 for day two which added up to be a 156. Zach Dent placed second with a 92 and 85 equaling 177. Ethan Griffiths claimed third place with scores of 97 and 82 for a score of 179. Tanner Simmons fired a 181; Hadrian Godwin, 201; Grayson Davis, 204; Jadon Frenette, 204; Colton Dunn, 208; and Waymon Killmon, 220.
In the boys 11-13 division, it was Liam McCann who came out on top when he came in with a 43 and 44 for a total of 87. Owen Smith fired a 45 and 46 equaling 91 and C.J. Taylor finished in third with 54 and 45 for a 99. Blake Laman came in with a 102; J.D. Scheipsmeier, 103; Grant Zwayer, 108; Ocean Payne, 112; Luke Lovett, 114; Nathan Boyd, 115; Ryan Robinson, 123; Decklan Hollywood, 129; Tyler Boyd, 130; and Zander Haynes, 136.
It was Zoe Hout who finished in first place in the 11-13 girls’ squad when she came in with a 38 and 44 for a total of 82. Isabella Morris claimed second with scores of 48 and 45 for a 93. Placing third was Brooke Fann who shot a 52 and 54 for a 106. Ava Griffiths fired a 109; Sophia Laman, 120; Lyla Helms, 126; Jacey Patterson, 134; and Carlie Hollywood, 141.
The boys and girls 9-10 division went to Nixon Bone who came in with a 43 and 48 adding up to be 91. Kennedy Hoffner was not far behind with a 97 after shooting a 44 and 53. Kayden Albritton finished in third with scores of 51 and 47 for a final score of 98. Tess Johnson came in with a 99; Faith Grant, 100; Winston Zwayer, 101; Cullen Fells, 102; Khloe Hoffner, 104; Layne Payne, 112; Huntley Martin, 112; Haynes Steedley, 117; Garrett Parnell, 117; Eli Hollywood, 122; Harper Brooker, 123; Dalton Bennett, 125; Annabelle Brock, 131; Layla Robinson, 132; Chase Laman, 137; and Annabelle LaMere, 152.
Trey Acevedo claimed the top spot in the boys and girls 6-8 group when he fired a 28 and 30 for a total of 58 which gave him an outstanding 20 stroke lead. In second place, was Levi Boyle with scores of 35 and 43 which added up to be a 78. Rounding out the top three was Kohen Saunders who came in with scores of 39 and 42 for a two-day total of 81. Gannon Taylor had an 85; Jude Bone, 87; Nivea Bone, 87; Rhett Steedley, 98; and Amos Moesching, 105.
The next stop on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will be at Highlands Ridge Golf Course in Sebring. It is the last event before the tour championship and the heat will once again be a challenge for the junior golfers.
“Highlands Ridge is going to be hot, for whatever reason the air flow isn’t great there so it gets hot,” Kesling explained. “It is a great golf course and it is the event before the final one, so these kids will be looking to move up in the standings. I expect 70 to 80 kids.”