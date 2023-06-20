Yellow-Checkerboard-Panda-at-wattley-discus

Discus, like this Yellow Checkerboard Panda from Wattley Discus, are normally very timid and calm.

 COURTESY/WATTLEY DISCUS

Discus fish are a popular freshwater fish known for their stunning colors. For a beginner it is important to understand their care requirements, including tank size, compatible species, and diet.

Of all the fish I have, they are my favorites. It’s not the easiest fish in the hobby and typically not recommended for beginners, or even intermediate hobbyists, but through trial and error, it’s not that hard to keep them if you understand the basics.

Recommended for you