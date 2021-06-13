AVON PARK — Friday was an eventful start to the Dixie Youth Baseball District Tournament. Avon Park Red Devils’ AAA All Stars (ages 9-10) defeated the Lake Placid Green Dragons 14-4 Friday evening. Meanwhile, the Avon Park Tee-ball All Stars out-slugged the Okeechobee American Brahmans for a 36-33 whirlwind victory.
Myles Prescott of Lake Placid got the ball rolling in the first with a leadoff double. He came around to score a few batters later for a 1-0 Green Dragons lead. But it was the only run his team scored in the first as Cole Walker struck out looking to end the frame.
Avon Park threatened in bottom half of the inning as James “Krew” Cobb, Haizen Cobb and Jace Jackson loaded the bases with two outs. Unfortunately Kolton Elder hit a ground ball to Lake Placid’s shortstop Owen Mielke for a putout to end the inning.
Red Devils’ Jace Jackson pitched a scoreless second allowing just one runner to reach as Keegan Conklin worked a one-out walk. Then Avon Park got on the board in the bottom of the second.
At one point the Red Devils smacked three straight triples as Avon Park scored eight runs for an 8-1 lead through two innings.
Lake Placid couldn’t wrestle back control of the matchup in the innings to come. Jace Jackson sat down the Lake Placid hitters in order in the third and Sergio Duran came back from a leadoff walk to get three straight outs, including two strikeouts in the fourth.
Elder worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the fourth. A double by Jackson Hancock scored him to extend the lead to 9-1. However, Head Coach Justin Prescott’s Lake Placid team wouldn’t go away easily.
The Green Dragons got the leadoff batter in Walker on and drew three walks in its next four batters to score him and load the bases for the top of the lineup. Myles Prescott immediately delivered as a double off his bat scored both Cooper Canevari and Khaden Cortez.
However the rally was cut short before a full comeback could be made as Mielke struck out after that and Matwoin Bryant went down looking with two runners on.
Avon Park put it away in the bottom of the fifth. Its first five batters all reached and scored to hit the 10 run mercy rule with a Jace Jackson double being the knockout punch.
“It’s been so long since they’ve been together,” Avon Park Coach Mason Cobb said about the win. “It’s fun to see them get together. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Meanwhile, Lake Placid coach Justin Prescott said it’s just a matter of his team getting the bat on the ball. It was his team’s first competitive game together so the players might’ve come out with some jitters.
Additionally, two baseball teams put up a football score on Field 1. Avon Park’s Tee-ball team plated 36 runs for a win over Okeechobee American. Every single batter for AP Tee-ball scored at least one run. In three straight innings the lineup reached the 10-batter-per-inning limit in a back-and-forth affair between the two squads.
Kaeley Cunningham, Jaden Hilton, Harper Turner, Lowell Ferguson and Jacob Garcia all ended the day a perfect 4-for-4 for their victorious squad.