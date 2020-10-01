Is your dog obedient? Does he sit, stay, come and go down upon command? If not, you may want to start thinking of a Basic Obedience class. Dogs are never too old to learn new things. Positive reinforcement works and providing treats for good behavior is the perfect reward.
Training a dog in obedience can be an ongoing and lengthy process depending on the dog, the methods used, and the skill and understanding of both the trainer and the handler. Dog obedience training is important because teaching your dog simple skills, like sit or stay, builds trust and teamwork that will be useful later in life. For instance, when visitors come to the house your dog will know how to behave in the company of others. Obedience can play an important role in emergency situations if your dog is in trouble. You can often calm and control a dog with a simple word they know, such as sit or come.
The command, “leave it” is an extremely useful command to teach your dog. When my late husband was ill, he was taking a lot of medications. One day he accidentally dropped 3 or 4 pills on the floor and my Murphy, who was a young Golden Retriever at the time, hustled over to the locations of the pills thinking they were for her to gobble down. Seeing this event taking place, I yelled “leave it”. Murphy immediately stopped and never ate a pill. This accident could have resulted in a devastating situation if Murphy had not been taught the “leave it” command.
Currently dog training classes are limited to 5 or 6 dogs due to social distancing. This might be your first experience in socializing your dog with other dogs so stay alert and be observant. This is great training for both you and Fido. Keep in mind, socialization is good, but the training is not considered play time.
During the normal 6-week training, your dog will learn commands such as sit, down, stay, come, leave it; along with how to walk on a leash with very little pulling. Instructors often teach verbal commands and hand signals. It is a good idea to learn both types of commands that can be given to your dog.
Be realistic. This might be the first training for you and your four- legged friend. Miracles do not happen quickly and without some hard work. Be patient with yourself and your dog. Do not forget the old saying, “Practice makes perfect.” You no doubt will be given homework so that you and Fido can continue to practice at home during the week and before your next class. Keep in mind, your instructor will know if you were faithful and did your homework. Your hard work will show, and you will be feeling a sense of accomplishment. Dog ownership and even training should be fun! Do not be too serious and make sure both you and Fido have a good time so you will look forward to future sessions!
A dog that responds to commands is a dog that is well-liked by others and safe to bring around in public. By taking control of your dog, you can bring him or her to busier environments without having to fear for their safety or the safety of others. A well-trained dog is a pleasure to have around. You can spend time praising and rewarding your pet rather than correcting them all the time. Therefore, obedience training is crucial in bonding and socialization which may, in turn, reflect on how your four-legged friend communicates with other humans and other canines. Obedience training teaches your dog appropriate social behavior with both people and animals; helps correct annoying behaviors like jumping, digging, barking, and chewing; and keeps your dog entertained and happy. A win-win all around!
The Heartland Dog Club is now taking names for October classes beginning October 27th. Basic Obedience and Intermediate Obedience classes will be offered. For additional information, call 863 – 368 – 1781.