Did your 4-legged furry friend get toys for Christmas? Squeak…squeak…squeak… oh, that sound can become so annoying! Adding a squeaker to a toy is an absolute recipe for an irresistible dog toy. However, most dogs become destructive toward the squeaker and will intentionally destroy the toy within seconds in order to “kill” the squeaker.
While toys can be helpful in keeping Fido entertained, some toys might not be safe. According to the Pebbles & More Animal Rescue website (PMAR), most dogs love squeaky toys, probably because they get and hold their attention. What begins as a fun toy turns into destructive behavior when they choose to rip the toy apart to get to the squeaker. Squeaky toys can be even more of a pain – a pain for the dog that is, if they swallow the squeaker.
If you think your dog might have swallowed a toy or squeaker and has a blockage, look for these symptoms:
•Vomiting
•Painful abdomen
•Lethargy
•Behavior changes
•Constipation or diarrhea, and
•Loss of appetite
It can take food 10 to 24 hours to pass through the digestive system, and the location of the blockage will determine the severity. For example, if there is a complete blockage, the dog might not be able to keep any food or water down which could lead to dehydration. If the object blocks the small intestine, the swelling may cause stomach bloating.
Be sure to remove ribbons, strings, tags, eyes or other parts of the toy that could be chewed off and/or ingested. If a toy is broken into pieces or torn; throw it away. The fill or the stuffing could also be harmful if swallowed.
Rope, or tug-o-war toys can very easily cause the dog to choke or have a blockage if swallowed. Dogs will sometimes try to shred the rope, thus making it even more dangerous if swallowed as it can get lodged and wrap around their intestines.
Many dogs love playing with a ball. Check the size of the ball as it may lodge in your dog’s throat or be swallowed if it is too small. Dogs like to eat the fuzz off tennis balls, which can also lead to a blockage and cause a trip to your veterinarian.
The best toys to use for chewing are Kongs or Nylabones. These hard rubber toys can even be cleaned on the top shelf of the dishwasher. Games or dog “puzzles” are a good way to keep a dog occupied while also creating some great skills.
If you know that your dog is a chewer and likes to eat things, please be vigilant and supervise the times when your dog may have one of these toys. Ultimately – the biggest concern is safety. Keep an eye on your pet and choose toys that lead to positive behavior and not a trip into surgery. It can be a traumatic and costly experience.
