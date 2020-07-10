A therapy dog is one that is trained to provide affection, comfort and support to people, often in settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries, hospices, or disaster areas. In contrast to assistance dogs, which are trained to assist patients with their specific day-to-day physical needs, therapy dogs are trained to interact with all kinds of people and to provide lots of joy and calmness. Several years ago, there was a therapy dog at the Orlando Airport which was a large Great Dane. He was friendly and seemed to enjoy greeting everyone he met. His purpose, according to the owner, was to bring calmness to nervous travelers and to help reduce anxiety. He did his job well.
My Golden Retriever, Murphy, has been a therapy dog for a little over one year and she never fails to surprise me. On one occasion at Advent Health in Sebring, we entered a waiting room where there was a Mother, Father and two young children. Upon entering the room, Murphy quickly walked to visit the little girl sitting in the corner, while walking past the Mother, Father and little boy. I do not know the reason Murphy walked by three other people to get to the person she wanted to greet, nor do I know which person was scheduled for surgery or medical tests. Murphy apparently knew more than I did and believed that the little girl needed some special considerations. She was overly excited and appreciative to meet Murphy and to be the chosen recipient of an abundance amount of love and kisses.
On another occasion Murphy and I visited patients at the Advent Health Rehab in Wauchula. We first performed tricks for guests waiting for their rehab to begin and then we walked down the hall visiting patients along the way. We entered one room where an elderly lady was sitting in a wheelchair with her Granddaughter sitting beside her. The Granddaughter was excited to see Murphy and kept telling her Grandmother to look at Murphy. The Grandmother was not responding to us and remained very quiet. Murphy is normally excited when entering a patient’s room and once she greets the patient she likes to walk around and explore. This time Murphy stood perfectly still beside the lady in the wheelchair. The Granddaughter took her Grandmother’s hand and placed it on Murphy’s head. Murphy continued to be very still. After about 20 seconds, the lady started to very gently scratch Murphy’s head. It was a very touching experience and hopefully it brought some joy both to the elderly patient and the Granddaughter. It certainly brought tears to all our eyes.
Heartland Dog Club is fortunate to have several therapy dog teams. One member is Jackie Moore with her King Charles Cavalier, Sugar. As Jackie indicates, “ I inherited my therapy dog, Sugar, when my aged mother passed away less than 2 years ago. Since Mom was ill and inactive for most of Sugar’s life, she became quite the lap dog and very accustom to a lifestyle similar to nursing home residents. I found taking her to nursing homes was a win, win, situation. The residents always enjoyed cuddling with this adorable lap dog and Sugar always felt right at home in her old lifestyle of being on someone’s lap”.
Another therapy team from the Heartland Dog Club is Mary Ellen Powrie and her Australian Shepherd, Barney. According to Mary Ellen, “some of our most favorite moments are when we visit folks who have been pretty withdrawn and non-verbal and watch them reach for him. It can bring you to tears. He loves to visit one of my long-term friends, (over 44 years), who is in long term care at the Palms. Barney gets off the elevator and wags that Aussie tail until he finds her. She never forgets her BarnBarn, but she cannot tell you what she ate for breakfast. This is what I mean. Putting even a little bit of light and joy into someone’s day is amazing. I am so thankful to be able to do this”.
Dogs can be incredibly sensitive to our emotions and body language, so it’s not surprising that when they are around people who are distraught or on edge, or otherwise emotionally out of sorts, that they will pick up on these cues. As social animals, they are very much wired to tune into those around them sensing their needs for comfort.
The Heartland Dog Club has scheduled their August meeting for Monday, August 10th at 6:00 to be held at the Highlands County Shrine Club located at 2604 State Road 17 S, Avon Park, FL 33825. Dinner will be served at 6:00 so reservations are needed. New members are always welcomed. New training classes are expected to begin in September. As classes normally fill up quickly, please call to add your name to the waiting list. For more information please call 863 — 443-0571.