Dear Santa,
First, before I say anything else Santa, I want you to know that I love treats! Thank you for what you brought me last year. Mrs. Santa makes better treats than my Mom! Every single day this past year, I have been a particularly good girl. Listening to my Mom is a little hard sometimes, but I do the best I can. She always tells me that I am an exceptionally good girl unless I am barking at the neighbor’s cat; then I get told to go to my bed. Occasionally, I have a little accident on the floor, but my Mom always says, “that is Ok. I will clean it up.” I have a great Mom!
After attending some training classes this year, I am now much smarter than I was this time last year. I now respond to: “Sit! Down! Stay!” I also walk very well on the leash. The trainer thought I was a little slow, so she suggested that I repeat a couple of the classes until I knew exactly what I was doing. That was good advice because now I am absolutely perfect! It took me a little time to learn that if I perform the command my Mom wants me to do, she will give me a treat. I love treats! I recommend any type of training for all my canine friends because there are lots of treats available, and you get to be real smart! There are always other dogs at the class, and it is good for us to socialize and make lots of friends.
Santa, I know that you are terribly busy making treats and toys, so here is my list for Christmas:
1) Lots of good treats. I like the ones Mrs. Santa makes
2) Treats that smell and taste like bacon
3) Balls that are different colors
4) More walks with my Mom
5) Lots of good treats and toys for other dogs who are not as lucky as me
6) Something pretty for my Mom
7) Lots and lots of treats
8) Please tell other dogs and their Mom’s to go to lots of trainings. Here is the number they can call – 863 – 368 – 1781
Santa, I try extremely hard to like the neighbor’s cat and not bark at her, but she torments and teases me because she knows I cannot run after her. If I get the chance, I am going to catch her and then … ooops! I mean, I will just give her a little kiss! I promise, promise, promise to always be a good girl and listen to my Mom. Please bring lots of good stuff for all the dogs in the world and especially lots of treats for me. Thank you, Santa, for being such a nice fellow!
With lots of slobbery kisses,
Murphy