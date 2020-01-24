Does your 4-legged furry friend need a bath? Is his hair beginning to look greasy around the ears, or do his paws and legs have a discoloring or worst yet, does he have an odor? Sounds like it might be time for some grooming! I like taking advantage of local groomers because they have all the right tools and the know-how of what to do and what not to do. Speaking of what not to do, are you aware that dogs should never be sprayed on their head with the shower or the hose? Water on the head could cause an ear infection.
However, if your Fido just rolled in the mud, you might not have a choice as far as giving him a bath yourself. The best advice is to be prepared and gather your grooming materials before Fido knows what you plan to do. If my Murphy sees me pulling the hose out on the patio, she knows what is going to happen, and she takes off for the bedroom closet.
The first step of the grooming process is to comb out your dog. Restrain your dog gently. Combing the dog’s coat daily will help keep most mats at bay. A comb works out better because a brush will pass over at angles and sometimes brush right over any mats. A comb will get stuck in the mat area, and you will have the opportunity to try to comb out or cut out the mat. Begin at the head and move down over the body, using sensitivity at the belly area. Be careful of brushing too much in one area as your dog could get a brush burn. Praise Fido as you are brushing and even include a treat every now and then. Breaks may be helpful also.
Does your dog have mats? Oh, they can be nasty! Severe matting can pull the skin every time the dog moves making daily life painful. It is always best to get rid of the mats either by gently brushing them out, cutting them or by using clippers. If you don’t think you can safely remove the mats without hurting your dog, consider taking him to a professional groomer.
Clean the dog’s face very carefully while protecting the eyes. White-haired breeds or those with large eyes that water a lot (Pekingese, Pugs, Pomeranians, etc.) may need more maintenance in this area than others. Depending on your dog, this step may be a simple matter of wiping or pulling eye debris away from the corners of the eyes. A healthy eye should be clear and should not show any signs of irritation or unusual discharge.
Clean your dog’s ears. It’s normal for a clean ear to have some wax in it, but there shouldn’t be any smell to it. To clean your dog’s ears, apply some ear cleaning solution (bought at a pet supply store) to a soft cloth. Do not use too much as the excess will drip into the ear while wiping. Wipe dirt and wax away from the inner ear, but don’t rub vigorously, as this might cause sores. Don’t push too far into the ear, either. When you are finished wiping out the ear, gently dry it with a soft cloth. Praise your dog! The ears are a sensitive part of the body, and he may need some comfort.
Clip the dog’s nails. If left untrimmed, a dog’s nails can curl under into the paw pads or twist toes in a way that causes joint damage. To keep your dog’s nails short, clip them regularly, depending on how fast his nails grow. If you can hear his nails on the ground when he walks, that means his nails are touching the ground, and are too long.
Time for shampooing! Read your shampoo directions carefully as some have specific dilution instructions. Some shampoos are for treatment of fleas and ticks ONLY. Run shower with lukewarm water. Hot water can harm your dog’s skin, especially if your dog is short haired. Soak your dog thoroughly. Make sure your dog’s coat is completely wet before starting to apply shampoo. Begin at the neck and move downward toward the rear and legs, using your fingers to spread the shampoo and work it in down to the skin. Save the head for last, and don’t use soap around the ears and eyes (unless you have tearless shampoo). Use a wet towel or washcloth to clean the head. Always go slowly to avoid overwhelming your pet and making things worse for both of you. Keep on praising Fido and have treats available.
Rinse your dog thoroughly. If you see dirt or soap bubbles in the water coming off an area, keep rinsing. Touch the dog all over to feel for any shampoo especially the chest area and in between the legs.
Dry your dog with a soft towel. If you have a large dog, you may want to carefully use a blow dryer. Towel drying along with blow drying is the fastest method. Make sure that the blow dryer is on the cool setting! It may take longer than usual, but it’s worth the time because there will be less chance of your dog’s hair and skin drying out.
Good grooming will help your dog look and feel his best. Routine grooming sessions also allow you to examine your dog’s coat, eyes, ears, and nails for signs of problems. How often you need to groom your dog depends on his size, breed, and type of coat.
