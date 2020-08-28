What does your dog do when you leave the house without him? Does he sulk and give you the saddest eyes ever? Years ago, I had a black lab named Sammie, and when we told her we were leaving, she immediately went into the living room, leaned against the wall and hung her head as though someone had beaten her. She could really look pathetic. We would talk to Sammie and tell her we would not be long and offer her a treat. She always refused the treat but once we returned, she quickly ate it.
My Golden Retriever, Murphy, will first beg to go with me with her eyes, but when I tell her, “dogs can’t go”, she immediately goes into my bedroom, jumps up on the bed and begins to sulk. She will take a treat, however, if offered to her. In fact, she never, ever, refuses to take a treat!
There is nothing more your dog wants than to spend all their time with you. However, in the event all the adults are at work and the children are in school, or if everyone goes out for a lengthy social event, it might be best to consider doggy day care.
Crates can be both confining and comforting, but many dogs feel more comfortable in their crate instead of being loose in the house. The crate gives them a safe space to go where they can feel secure and relaxed. A crate is suitable for a short period of time such as a maximum period of 6-7 hours for an adult dog. The advantages of using a crate are that it will prevent any destructive behavior or damage to your property and help them to feel like they are safe at home. Fido will spend much of his time sleeping so the time without his family will go by quickly.
Some dogs may experience separation anxiety or stress from being away from a certain individual or just people in general. It is best not to make a big deal about leaving or returning. Avoid making your exit with lots of fanfare or over the top affection. When you return, do not greet your dog or give them attention immediately. Come in and just act normal as if you never left. Creating high arousal in your dog when leaving or returning will make it harder for them to adjust to being alone. It may help if your dog has a T-shirt or something else with your scent on it. Your scent will help comfort Fido and will help keep him calm until you return.
If your schedule allows, take your dog for a walk prior to your departure to release some pent-up energy or play a game of fetch or similar activity. Once the exercise is complete, just carry on with your normal activities and prepare to quietly leave the house. Noise such as TV or the radio may also provide some normalcy for the dog and help him feel comfortable. Fido will patiently be waiting for your return.
