“Man’s best friend” is a common phrase about domestic dogs, referring to their long history of close relations, loyalty, and companionship with humans. So, if this phrase relates to “humans”, why does it read “Man’s best friend? Maybe some day it will be changed to “A Human’s Best Friend.” After all, we women, have canine best friends also.
Naturally, my dog is my best friend just like your dog is your best friend. Murphy follows me all around the house, cuddles up with me on the sofa to watch TV, greets me happily when I come home and most of the time comes when I call her. And, what might be best of all is that she never disagrees with me and never talks back. I can’t say that about some of my human friends!
We are also our dog’s best friends. Just think about everything we do for our dogs. We feed them, provide water, open doors, shelter them from harm, exercise them, groom them, talk to them, play with them and the list goes on and on. It is no wonder that our best friends will protect us when the need arises.
They don’t judge. They are never moody. Dogs don’t wake up on the wrong side of the bed. They are happy to wake up and greet the day. They love us unconditionally. When you love a dog and the dog loves you that love will last forever. There is no breaking up with a dog. A dog doesn’t want a pre-up. Dogs don’t lose that loving feeling. You have a friend for life and if they are breathing, they are going to love you.
Many believe that dogs are smarter than we are. They help military and police departments around the world to sniff out drugs and bombs or to track and locate missing persons. Service dogs can sense changes in blood sugar levels or warn their masters about an impending seizure, guide the blind or, just by their presence, help to heal the war-scarred veteran. Between instincts and specialized training, working dogs of all kinds truly are amazing and make wonderful best friends.
It is amazing to watch a Border Collie receive a command from the farmer and then race out to the fields to bring in the cattle. Most Border Collies love to “work” and can’t wait to be given the command to do so. The Collie will race out into the field and start barking and sometimes nipping at the legs of the cows or sheep to get them moving. The dog then herds all the animals into the barn area. The farmer does not have any financial overhead to bring his animals in to the barn. It is simply a command and the dog jumps to the chance to serve his master.
Dogs literally can save your life. They bark when someone comes into the yard, a stranger comes to the door, or a child gets too close to danger. They wake us up if there’s a natural disaster or other emergencies in the middle of the night. They sense earthquakes before they strike. Dogs will risk their lives to save yours without question or concern.
If you have never loved a dog, you are missing out on so much more than you could ever imagine. If you have never been loved by a dog, you are missing out on even more than that. There is a reason that dogs are referred to as “Man’s best friend.” It is a bond that non dog lovers might roll their eyes at the thought of, but to us, the dog lovers of the world, it is a bond that we can’t imagine life without.
Ogden Nash, an American poet, wrote several poems about dogs. The following are his first two verses of “Introduction to Dogs”:
The dog is man’s best friend.
He has a tail on one end.
Up in front he has teeth.
And four legs underneath.
Dogs like to bark.
They like it best after dark.
They not only frighten prowlers away
But also hold the sandman at bay.
Always remember, a dog is the only living creature on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.
