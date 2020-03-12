Dear Teacher,
I am coming to training tonight, and you should know in advance that my Mom has been making me practice every day! You emailed us the lesson plan, and Mom makes me do every single exercise. I don’t mind most of them, but some are just too difficult, so I pretend that I don’t know what to do. My stubborn act is convincing, and Mom usually gets frustrated and then leaves me alone. One positive thing about practicing is that I get lots of good treats, and boy, I love to eat!
See you tonight,
Fido
Dogs are often perceived as being stubborn when, their owners don’t provide clear instructions. Stubborn dogs are often bored dogs. Knowing the dog’s absolute favorite reward will make training a much smoother process. Dogs have very short memory recall, thus rewarding them as soon as they react in the right way teaches them that obedience equals rewards. The rewards, or treats, need to be different from what the dog eats for their regular meals. These rewards should be “high value” treats, such as cooked liver or chicken. Such highly palatable goodies will surely get Fido’s attention, especially if he is hungry, which is the best time for training.
Getting the dog’s attention is the first step in the training process. The dog should look at you when he hears his name so that he can then hear the clear instructions. Be consistent. You or other family members may unintentionally be asking for the same behavior but using different commands or rewarding different behaviors. As a result, your dog may seem stubborn when he’s really just confused. Having everyone who spends time with your dog use the same commands and offer consistent rewards will make it more likely that your dog will do what he’s asked to do. For example, if you are trying to teach your dog to sit when greeting people, make sure your visitors are not encouraging the dog to jump on them as they come through the door.
Positive reinforcement is essential to transforming your stubborn dog into a well-behaved companion. Stay cheerful and speak in happy tones. Praise the dog to make training an engaging experience. Never spank a stubborn dog. Spanking or yelling only leads to fear, and a scared dog could bite.
Go slowly. Create a positive association with training by rewarding even minor successes. Once your dog shows he understands this correlation, he will be rewarded with a yummy treat and lots of praise and hugs from you. Your reward will be an obedient, devoted, well-behaved companion.
