The holidays are filled with excitement and activity that can add a lot of stress to our 4-legged friends’ everyday life, not to mention all the extra visitors, sights, sounds, and smells. Plus, it is easy to get wrapped up in holiday preparation and forget about our dog’s regular routines such as daily walks and playtime. Add all that up, and you have a recipe for dog stress. We all have probably seen the Marmaduke Christmas cartoons with Marmaduke knocking down the tree or opening all the presents. Often male dogs will be grateful to think that his family brought a tree inside so now he does not have to go outside as often. A live tree contains oils and is covered with needles which can cause a pet some potential problems. The oils may cause stomach upset and the needles may puncture a dog’s digestive tract or become an obstruction. Consider what goes through a dog’s mind when he sees a tree coming into the house and watches it get decorated with lights and balls. And, what about the “balls”? Most dogs love balls; however, be careful as to the placement of the balls on the tree. If the balls are placed in the lower branches, Fido might think they are there for his enjoyment. Many Christmas ornaments are made of thin glass that can be very sharp when cracked or broken. Make sure your 4-legged friends are protected from an unexpected accident resulting in multiple cuts in the mouth or the paw areas.
If you have a puppy or a dog who likes to chew, be extremely cautious of the strings of lights and the cords laying on the floor. Some lights get extremely hot, and a dog chewing on cords could result in mouth burns or light electric shock. Tinsel might not be a good idea because it is often extremely easy for the dog to reach, and it can be dangerous if digested. Puppy proofing your home might involve placing the tree on a table away from the dog’s reach. Nobody wants a sick or injured Fido.
Additional Christmas Tree Safety Tips for Dogs can be found on the Top Dog Tips website. Some of their tips include:
- Supervise your pet and redirect the dog’s behavior. If you see that your dog is sniffing the tree, tell your pet “No”, call them to you and then reward them with a tasty treat for being obedient.
- Another thing you can do is to spray the lower branches of a Christmas tree with either a safe dog repellent, or a homemade solution of 3 oz. of water mixed with five drops of cinnamon essential oil. Do this twice a week so it is always effective. A dog will stay from the Christmas tree since they do not like the strong smells of cinnamon.
- Put aluminum foil on the floor around the tree. Puppies will avoid the area because they do not like walking on a surface that they consider odd or weird.
- If your dog is somewhat shy, hang loud bells on your Christmas tree. This will probably spook your pet and they will not think about going near the tree again. Even if your pooch is not so easily scared, hang those bells anyway to hear when your pet is touching the tree.
Remember to keep an eye on the treats and snacks Fido is getting from visitors. Too many table scraps may cause Fido to have stomach problems. Always be very vigilant that no one sneaks bones from the turkey to a pleading Fido. Cooked bones can perforate the intestines, sometimes even requiring surgery.
Even if your dog can handle the holiday commotion, it is still a good idea to give them an occasional break from the excitement. Consider your dog’s needs and avoid adding undue stress during this hectic time. When doing your holiday shopping, remember Fido. He loves to receive gifts such as treats, toys and balls that are dog friendly. Our dogs give us a gift every day of the year with their loyal companionship and affection. It may be a lot of work, but preparing your home and your dog for the holiday season will be well worth it in keeping your dog healthy and safe. Celebrate and appreciate Fido’s unconditional love and loyalty.
The Heartland Dog Club is offering different types of obedient training at the Highlands County Shrine Club in Avon Park. Most of our dogs need on-going obedience training and the socialization is always a big plus. For additional information call, 863–368–1781.