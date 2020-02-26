Did you ever wonder or even make a list of the number of words your dog understands? The number might surprise you. According to the web, “Interest in canine intelligence spiked in 2001, when Rico, a border collie, appeared on a German TV game show and showed he could recognize 200 different words. Rico held the record until Chaser, another border collie, displayed knowledge of a whopping 1,022 words. Chaser’s owner, John W. Pilley, is a psychologist at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Pilley began training Chaser in 2004, teaching her the names of up to two toys each day. Over a three-year period, Chaser built immense vocabulary skills, while sporting a hefty toy collection. Chaser’s feats were published in a study in the Behavioral Processes Journal in February 2011.”
Our furry friends not only learn words that they hear us say, but they also learn our various movements. When I pick up my handbag or my car keys at home, my Murphy knows that I am getting ready to leave. She begins immediately to plead her case that she should be permitted to join me no matter where I am going. She begins to prance around and begs with her eyes to be included. I take her with me for many of my outings, but sometimes it is just not feasible to take her where I am going. I will tell her that, “Puppies cannot go,” and she seems to understand. Her head drops, and she often goes to the sofa in the den and begins a little sulking. She is an expert at making me feel guilty for not including her.
Another important aspect of talking to the dog is the tone we use. Sometimes it helps to get the dog’s attention by changing the pitch of our voice. When a higher pitched voice is used, and we act excited, it helps to get the dog motivated and ready to perform the various commands. It might be difficult to get the dog’s attention when we use the same pitch all the time.
According to Dr. Stanley Coren, an expert in canine intelligence, the average dog can understand about 165 words, possibly more with training. “Consistency is key,” says Coren. If you call his meal “supper” but your spouse calls it “dinner,” the label for his nightly kibble might be fuzzy. But if everyone says “dinner,” he’ll soon perk up anytime you’re discussing “dinner” plans.
When Murphy is not taking a class, but is with me at the Heartland Dog Club, I enjoy simply watching and listening to the various verbal commands given to the dogs as the class progresses. In addition to the common commands such as “sit,” “stay,” “down,” “come,” etc. the instructor might say, “heel,” “place,” “up,” or many others. A well-trained dog will recognize the verbal commands and perform accordingly. Some of the dogs have learned “find it” and will search for a treat or a scent. I often play the game at home by having Murphy sit and stay in my kitchen, and then I sneakily hide a treat in another room, finding a different location each time. I then go back to her in the kitchen and say, “find it.” She immediately starts the search.
Due to a good nose, and of course an appealing scent from the treat, it normally does not take her long to find the yummy prize. She eats the treat right away and then immediately goes back in the kitchen and sits, waiting for her next command to repeat the game.
Dogs love us to talk to them. People who talk to their furry friends, regardless of whether the dogs understand the words, tend to be more bonded than those who don’t. Including Fido in the family discussion not only provides some good humor, but also helps educate the dog and makes him feel part of the group. It is always amusing to watch the dog’s facial expressions and the tilting of their head from one side to the other trying to understand every word that is being said.
