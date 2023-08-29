Dolphins Jaguars Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis receives attention on the field during the second half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville.

 GARY McCULLOUGH/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Davis was at the Dolphins’ facility and will be further evaluated.

