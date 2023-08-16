Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco watches from the dugout.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.

The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.

