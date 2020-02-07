SEBRING — It was a big day at Sebring High School as not one but two star athletes signed scholarships on National Signing Day. Kasey Hawthorne and Chase Doty were able to fulfill lifelong dreams.
Doty has decided to play for the Minot State University Beavers. The Beavers are an NCAA Division II school in North Dakota. Minot State is part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Hawthorne signed a NCAA Division I scholarship to be a running back for the Howard University Bison. The Bison are members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and are located in Washington, D.C.
Howard University announced Wednesday that Larry Scott, former Sebring Blue Streak and Sebring head coach LaVaar Scott’s brother, will be the head football coach for the Bison.
“First off I would like to thank God, my family, friends, all my youth coaches and my middle school through high school coaches,” said Hawthorne. “I am very excited. I am about to do something special at Howard University. It is a great university and I am just excited to get there and start, academically and football wise. It is every kid’s dream to get a Division I scholarship and I am very excited. My parents won’t have to pay for anything and I just keep thanking God, it is a blessing. I have mixed emotions, I am nervous and excited, but I look forward to new things.”
Hawthorne had 10 offers from several prestigious Universities.
“Howard was the best fit for me,” Hawthorne said. “Coach Scott’s brother (Larry Scott) will be the head coach and I feel like he comes from the same place so it will motivate me a little bit more having that connection. I went out and worked for this and I think I deserve it. My parents have been my biggest support and Coach Scott. This will be the longest I will be away from home and I am excited. I leave this summer and I will hit the weight room, stay healthy and put on some weight.”
The Hawthorne parents are extremely proud of Kasey.
“We are very proud of Kasey,” said Kasey;s father, Kenneth Hawthorne Sr.. “All we embedded in Kasey to focus, to look forward and to do good. It made a great impact. He is an obedient kid and gets things done. He is going to have to buckle down tighter on his academics and I told him to focus on academics and let sports come second. I am not ready for him to leave home yet but I am really proud of him and thankful for the coaching staff from the youth all the way up.”
Coach LaVaar Scott is very proud of Hawthorne and excited to see what he does at Howard University.
“Kasey is a young man that started as a freshman with us and played multiple positions over his career,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “He has always taken to the tasks that we give him and has worked hard and performed. He has performed at a high level. You are always happy as a coach when your players sign at a high level. Kasey’s athletic ability makes him special. He is very talented athletically and he still hasn’t reached his top potential. He has always played multiple positions for us but once he is able to settle into one position and master it, we will see something special.
Scott says Hawthorne will have to work hard to get ready for college.
“He will have to put in the work,” stated Scott. “He will have to start now in the offseason to prepare. There will be a high level of accountability because where he signed is where my brother is coach. We made sure it happened and now Kasey has to go and do his part. It will be tough to replace him. What he brought is being a dynamic player and big-time threat from the quarterback position.”
Doty had quite a few colleges to choose from but knew Minot State is where he needed to be after an official visit. Doty will be playing safety for the Beavers.
“I am very excited about being able to play football in college,” said Doty. “It means a lot knowing people believed in me throughout this whole process. A lot of family, friends and coaches so it really means a lot for me. We went on an official visit a week ago and it was like a family. That is something I am looking forward to and I know they have my best interest at heart which meant a lot. The coaches were very welcoming, they all had their families with them and I was able to meet all of them. The players were just the same and I felt like I knew all of them.”
It wasn’t a walk in the park for Doty to get to this point, he had to make sacrifices, work hard and be dedicated.
“Having to find time between school and academics, has been the biggest struggle,” Doty said. “Trying to keep my GPA up as high as possible while being the best athlete I can be was a little tough but worth it. My family has 100% been my biggest support and coaches were not far behind. I am more excited than nervous to leave. I am just ready to get up there. I am excited to get out of here. For now, I am going to work out and eat a lot to get ready.”
The Doty family never thought a scholarship was an option.
“We never thought this would be a possibility and as his play start to mature and as he began to focus on the game, it became a real possibility,” said Chase’s father, Chris Doty. “We are super excited. Chase loves the game of football and never wants to stop playing. To be able to get an education while he playing is an amazing gift. It goes without saying I could not be prouder of what my two sons have accomplished in their lives, far more than I have accomplished.”
Mr. Doty knows Chase will have to make a few adjustments.
Chase will have to adjust to climate, it’s a bit colder up there,” Chris Doty said. “He will have to adjust to the speed of the play, adjust to being on his own it is not easy for kids when they go off on their own and academically, I don’t really have concern, it has always been an area of strength for him. Once he makes those adjustments, he will be fine.
“Chase is one of those kids that will out work you, whether it is on the field or in the weight room he will work and work and work. That has always been a defining quality for Chase. As long as he takes that work ethic with him where ever he goes he will be successful.”
The Doty family is not quite ready for Chase to leave home.
“I don’t think any parent is ready for their youngest to leave,” added Chris Doty. “I was actually supposed to go to Minot while in the Air Force but I decided to leave because I didn’t want to go Minot but here is my son going to Minot, so it is pretty funny, but no, we are not ready for him to go but it is time. It’s time for him to start making his mark in the world and we have prepared him, his youth leader, pastors, coaches, there have been so many people that poured into him to make him the man that he is so we are blessed and we know he is ready.”
Coach Scott will have a hard time replacing Doty next season.
“Chase’s work ethic, smartness and the way he goes about business with his leadership and workmanship make him special,” said Coach LaVaar Scott. “Whether it’s in the classroom, the weight room, on the track or on the football field he attacks it full-fledged. He gives great effort and is relentless. He will have to continue to work hard, learn their system and improve. It is different at the college level in the backend but he is smart enough and will be able to handle it. I am very proud of him. There is no doubt Chase will be hard to replace and that is the challenge as a coach.”
Coach Scott is always proud of any athlete that gets a scholarship.
“I am very proud when any kid signs whether it is a full ride, partial or for just some books or housing,” added Scott. “It is always good as a coach. When you get them as a freshman, a lot of times it is just a fun game for them but after a while they see the workman side of it and want something out of it. If they do enough in the classroom and in weight room, they can get something out of it.”