LAKE PLACID – Under ideal temperatures, a nice breeze and humidity that would foretell the storms that would later come, the Lake Placid track team held their Annual Lake Placid Dragon Tail 5K run last Saturday.
Nearly nineteen minutes later, Bryant Reyes ran the loop around the track to the finish line to finish first with a time of 18:55.87. Finishing in a close second was Corry Haake, fifteen second behind Reyes, crossing the line at 19:10.56. In third place was 16 year old Anthony Reyes finishing at 19:52.49.
Francesca Chillemi and Carlyn Bobo ran tandem together as the first two females to finish, Chillemi crossing a split second before Bobo to finish fourth overall and first female at 21:19.35 and Bobo fifth overall and second female at 21:19.82.
Edgar Cancino and Piedad Cruz finished sixth and seventh respectively, Cancino with a time of 21:45.04 and Cruz with a time of 23:35.45.
The trio of Nicholas Colbert, Daniel Morgan and Colten Meier hit the last stretch together with Meier holding a slight lead. Colbert and Morgan sprinted the last 100 yards, leaving Meier behind to finish eighth and ninth respectively with Colbert finishing at 23:45.20 and Morgan at 23:45.57. Meier finished tenth at 23:47.53.
Finishing 11-20 were the following: 11 – Caleb Meinke 24:41.59; 12 – Reagan Lenihan 24:44.75; 13 – Daniel Hudon 26:00.71; 14 – Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz 28:00.46; 15 — Maria Palacios 28:13.29; 16 – Chris Mojica 29:24.51; 17 – Curtis Chillemi 31:00.42; 18 – Christopher Garay 32:02.14; 19 – Colleen Dietz 32:21.53; 20 – Meghan Lethbridge 33:23.17.
Finishing 21-30: 21 – WalterGirgen 34:54.13; 22 – Veronica Chillemi 35:36.57; 23 – Richard Rucker 36:44.81; 24 – Sharla Elliott 37:48.16; 25 – Alma Aguire 40:01.33; 26 – Kate Grizzell 40:56.53; 27 – Adeline Campbell 41:38.97; 28 – Michelle Rice 47:57.08; 29 – Nicole Haake 48:50.38; 30 – Michael Hunt 48:51.14.
Finishing 31-33: 31 – Molly Elliott 51:05.55; 32 – Curt Matthews 52:27.92; 33 – Jamie Bucio 54:56.18, Bucio being the youngest finisher at the age of eight years old.