LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons won their third straight game on Thursday night. The Green Dragons shutout the Moore Haven Terriers 8-0. Lake Placid’s recorded improved to 6-1-1 on the season.
This victory is Lake Placid’s third straight shutout and second consecutive mercy-rule victory. Lindsey McCabe’s squad has won four of its last five games in shutout fashion.
Lake Placid got the ball rolling early with a flurry of goals within the first 15 minutes of the game. Each one scored by a different Green Dragon player.
First up was Chelsea LeBlanc, who screamed a shot through traffic in the box to the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead. Zuleima Barajas made it 2-0 with 29:01 on the first half clock as she split a pair of defenders and broke away before tucking it in by the keeper. That goal was followed by Sayra Cortes two minutes later to make it 3-0.
Freshman Natalie Velozo got in on the action a minute after Cortes’s goal and scored for a 4-0 Lake Placid lead.
Seven of Lake Placid’s eight goals came in the first half. Velozo and Barajas both tied with Emily Tunning at two goals apiece for the game. Tunning’s second goal came in the second half to invoke the mercy rule. Barajas also notched two assists.
The Green Dragons did a good job of forcing the action to the middle of the box and utilizing the prime position to score.
“I would say we’ve definitely been working on that the last few weeks,” McCabe said. “That’s something that, when we’re in front of that box, we have to take advantage of it and not miss an opportunity that we could have.”
McCabe said the team took time to work on other facets of its game during seemingly easy victory. Shooting was a big part but also moving the ball around was something the Green Dragons needed work on in live-action.
“Every game has a learning opportunity,” McCabe said. “It just gets us to perfect what we’ve been working on all week.”
The Green Dragons didn’t let up in the defensive department either. The Terriers were near the Lake Placid goal just once all game and the possession ended in a botched corner kick. Lake Placid staved off just about every Moore Haven attack thanks to an aggressive effort on defense.
McCabe said she was super proud of her defense Thursday. The back line is made up of seniors and one freshman. Thus, there’s familiarity between the defenders in terms of play.
“We practice being the first to the ball, stepping in front of it, making sure we’re getting it and if we’re not the first one, we’re going to be real close behind them,” McCabe said.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons’ next home game comes on Monday as they take on DeSoto County Bulldogs.