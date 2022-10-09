AVON PARK — The Lake Placid Green Dragons put a damper on the Avon Park Red Devils’ homecoming festivities at Joe Franza Stadium Friday night in perfect football weather conditions with a 41-34 win to improve their season record to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in 2S District 14. The Red Devils, after starting 2-0, continued a four-game slide to make them 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in the district.

For Avon Park, it was their third straight game in which they held leads, twice double-digit leads, and lost by seven points in each game.

