AVON PARK — The Lake Placid Green Dragons put a damper on the Avon Park Red Devils’ homecoming festivities at Joe Franza Stadium Friday night in perfect football weather conditions with a 41-34 win to improve their season record to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in 2S District 14. The Red Devils, after starting 2-0, continued a four-game slide to make them 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in the district.
For Avon Park, it was their third straight game in which they held leads, twice double-digit leads, and lost by seven points in each game.
Nothing in the first quarter indicated that this game was going to be a barn burner in point production as both teams punted on their first possession with Avon Park getting the ball at the 39 with 6:09 left in the first quarter.
From there, the Red Devils alternated back and forth rushing the ball between Nick Rowe and Jerdarion Hilton on 12 straight plays to end the first quarter with Avon Park on Lake Placid’s 4-yard line.
Avon Park opened the second quarter with two pass plays, with KJ Massey connecting with Will Maloy for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Red Devils up 7-0 after the extra point by Eric Marquez.
Avon Park expanded their lead to 14-0 after forcing Lake Placid to punt. Avon Park penetrated enough to get a partial block that floated into the hands of Tyrike Loyd at midfield. Loyd returned the punt 50 yards for the touchdown with 7:33 left in the first half.
It took Lake Placid 13 seconds to cut the Red Devils lead back to eight as they scored on the first play on a 44-yard touchdown run by Keveun Mason to make the score 14-6 with 7:20 left in the half.
Avon Park put together another drive, lasting nine plays and traveled 52 yards before turning the ball over on downs at Lake Placid’s 17 with 2:16 left in the half.
Lake Placid scored 16 seconds later as Mason ripped through the left side and ran 83 yards for his second touchdown of the game to tie the game at 14 with two minutes left in the half.
Avon Park responded, surprisingly through the air as they went 72 yards in five plays. Massey went 3 for 4 throwing a 30 yarder to Darian Kirkland and 21 to Jerdarion Hilton before tossing his second touchdown pass to Tyrike Loyd for 10 yards to put the Red Devils up 21-14 with 14.5 seconds left in the half.
Not finished yet, the Green Dragons tied the score as time expired as Keveun Mason scored his third touchdown of the game on a 60-yard kickoff return that made the score 21-21 going into the half.
Lake Placid took its first lead early in the second half after Amani Allen returned the kickoff 74 yards to the Red Devils’ 11 and scored two plays later on Mason’s fourth touchdown of the game, an 8-yard run to put the Green Dragons up 28-21.
Avon Park responded with a six-play, 65-yard drive highlighted by a 22-yard pass to Loyd and Hilton scoring on a 12-yard run. The Red Devils failed on the extra point as Lake Placid maintained a one point lead, 28-27, with 6:46 left in the third quarter.
Both teams traded punts as the third quarter expired, to have the fourth quarter start with Lake Placid having the ball on their 26. The next play, Amani Allen posted past the Avon Park defensive backs and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Keveun Mason to extend Lake Placid’s lead back to seven at 34-27.
Allen also stopped the Red Devils on their next drive with an interception that he returned 40 yards to Avon Park’s 34-yard line.
Damarion Mitchell led the Green Dragons’ down the short field, carrying the ball five times, the final one muscling into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run to put Lake Placid up 41-27 with 5:19 left in the game.
With Massey out of the game due to injury, Semaj Bennett came in to drive the Red Devils 55 yards in 10 plays with Nick Rowe scoring on a 1-yard run to cut Lake Placid’s lead back to seven at 41-34. The problem is that Avon Park used up over four minutes of clock, leaving 1:05 and two time outs.
Lake Placid recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to preserve the 41-34 win over the Red Devils.
The Red Devils ran 62 plays for 346 total yards with Jerdarion Hilton leading the Red Devils with 124 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Nick Rowe added 71 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Tyrike Loyd caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown plus a punt return for a touchdown.
Lake Placid ran 28 offensive plays for 307 yards with Keveun Mason leading the Green Dragons with a game high 170 rushing yards on 17 carries and 3 touchdowns plus a kickoff return for a touchdown. Damarion Mitchel added 54 yards on 6 carries and a touchdown.
Avon Park will travel to Hardee to face the Hardee Wildcats next Friday in a district game and Lake Placid will host the Clewiston Tigers next Friday, also a district game.