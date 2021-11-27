LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School girls basketball had a rough outing against Cape Coral High School on Monday. The Green Dragons fell on their home gym floor 58-2 to the Seakhawks. It’s their fourth straight loss in as many games this young season. It’s also their third loss during a four-game home stretch for the Green Dragons.
However, despite the score, Lake Placid had it close through the first quarter. Head Coach Yvrose Charles said she liked the effort from her team coming out of the game especially since the team was without a few starters.
“The effort was so much better today,” she said. “They came out ready to play. So it was very impressive.”
However, obviously, the team struggled to score. An issue with that was just a lack of offense in the half court. Most of the time a Lake Placid possession ended in a turnover. Charles chocks that up to just a need to improve fundamentals.
“We need the fundamentals and (to) have confidence,” Charles said.
Right now, Charles is doing what she can to keep her team’s confidence and spirits up. It’s been a rough stretch to start the year. According to the team’s schedule on MaxPreps, the Green Dragons have only scored 25 points in these first four games while they allowed 237 points (59 points per game.)
Charles is combating any potential negative thoughts by setting small goals for her young team. Goals like scoring a certain amount of points in a game or preventing a running clock.
She hopes building and setting these small goals can help her team improve and have an increased level of confidence. Especially because her team is so young. The Green Dragons roster 10 underclassmen including seven freshmen.
“You’re trying to teach them the fundamentals and keep them motivated,” she said. “That’s my main goal: is to keep them motivated and help them to build that dragon pride back within them. Because I want them to have pride in their sport and what they do, and not just to be playing basketball.”
Lake Placid will look to get on track, with more of its starters available, against Moore Haven at home on Dec. 2.