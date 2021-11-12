AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team came out strong against the Lake Placid Green Dragons in a tough 4-1 loss in a district matchup game that has new meaning to open the 2021-2022 season.
“We split our preseason games, beating Hardee and losing to DeSoto,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “This one we hoped to be little bit more closer with, we did not do a very good job in the second half dealing with their mid fielders, they have an excellent pair of center mid fielders and scored a couple of nice goals.”
Avon Park, showing that they are not the team of years past where they give up eight plus goals in the first half to make it an easy opposing team win and a quick game, instead they came out and pressured the Green Dragons early that resulted in a 30 yard goal by Bryan Sanchez-Guzman from the right side of the field that lasered into the left side of the net to put the Red Devils up 1-0.
Avon Park continued to put pressure on Lake Placid for the first 20 minutes, though they were unable to get off a viable shot as the score remained 1-0.
After the first twenty minutes, Lake Placid slowly started to maintain possession longer and working the mid field passing, resulting in several missed attempts.
With 19 minutes left in the first half, the Green Dragons missed an opportunity as Max Troutman passed the ball from left to center, just out of his teammates reach and with 12 minutes left Troutman was just wide left of a 25 yard shot attempt.
A minute later, a 15 yard shot by Adrian Mojica was blocked by Avon Park’s goal keeper and two minutes after that Mojica’s shot left a little high over the crossbar of the net.
Avon Park tried to turn the tide, missed a scoring opportunity with eight minutes left when their shot attempt was blocked by the Lake Placid goal keeper.
With less than three minutes left in the half, Lake Placid’s Mojica made up for two previous misses with a 30 yard goal that sailed over the Red Devels goalkeeper into the right side of the net to tie the game at the half 1-1.
Mojica gave the Green Dragons their first lead of the game, 2-1, five minutes into the second half after receiving a 40 yard freekick from the right center of the field to the left side in front of the goal, Mojica kicked scored on a kick into the left side of the net.
With 24 minutes left in the game, Troutman converted a pass from Etiel Palacios into a goal to expanded the Green Dragons lead to two at 3-1.
Avon Park responded, taking three shots over the next 12 minutes, two that were wide left and one blocked as Lake Placid maintained a 3-1 lead. With four minutes left in the game, Palacios scored the final goal of the game as Lake Placid won in a 4-1 final.
“I was pleased with the overall performance and felt we dominated the first 20 minutes and scored a goal,” added Virkler “but their possession at mid field kind of wore us down, we were chasing so much our legs just gave out on us which accounted for a couple of goals toward end of the game.”
Avon Park hosted Moore Haven on Thursday and then travels to Sebring on Tuesday Nov 30.
Lake Placid hosted Hardee on Thursday and then hosts Sebring on Tuesday Nov 16.