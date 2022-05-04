LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (13-11) eased past the Davenport Broncos (6-17) during first round of the Class 3A–District 7 tournament on Monday night. It was a battle on the mound with the Green Dragons coming out on top with a final score of 5-0.
“There is just so much stuff going on with these kids, not just ours, they have testing, prom and so much on their minds,” said Lake Placid Coach Dan Coomes. “I don’t know how they focus. I can’t be too upset but things have to get better. This win, we can’t be just .500 we are going to be above .500 at this point so that is remarkable coming from where we have been. We started the season at 4-8 and we are now 13-11 so that is a lot of improvement. I’m proud of these kids.”
Lake Placid had tenacious righty Donovan Lusby on the bump against the Broncos. Lusby allowed just one hit, one walk, zero runs and struck out eight over seven innings.
“He (Lusby) did great and that was his best outing all year. He did an outstanding job and threw a lot more strikes than he has throughout the season,” Coomes said. “He had control of the changeup, fastball and curve. What more can you ask for?”
“We played great defense and hit the ball, not as much as we should have but we got the job done,” said Donovan Lusby. “I felt amazing, throw strikes, working the batters and keeping them off balance. This means a lot and it is a big difference than last year. My goal this season is to be a great teammate for my team and help us get to the district championship.”
The Green Dragons and Broncos were scoreless through the first three innings and it wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that Lake Placid got on the board. Jacob Morgan was hit by a pitch to get on base and Owen Phypers rolled the ball into left field to put runners on first and second. Josh Morgan stepped to the plate and hit a rope past the first baseman and into right field. The Davenport right fielder threw the ball home as Jacob Morgan approached. Jacob Morgan was able to reach around the tag to touch home plate and score for the Green Dragons.
In the bottom of the fifth Lake Placid expanded its lead. Holden Martin hit a bloop into left-center field for a single. The Broncos attempted to pickoff Martin at first but the ball bounced in the dirt and out of the reach of the first baseman allowing Martin to advance to second. Landon Goodwin hit a line down the right field line driving in Martin for an RBI and furthering Lake Placid’s lead to 2-0. A Broncos double play ended the inning.
The Green Dragons’ bats came alive in the sixth. Jacob Morgan started the bottom of the inning off with a ground ball up the middle and beat the throw to first. Eli Ming sent a hopper to third that was fumbled by the baseman allowing Ming to reach. Josh Morgan stepped to the plate and hit a rope into left field that drove home Jacob Morgan for a ribbie and put runners on the corners but that didn’t last long as Josh Morgan stole second on the next pitch.
Damian Brown stepped to the plate and hit a short hopper to third where the third baseman threw home in attempt to get Ming out at the plate but the ball bounced off the catcher’s glove and into the backstop and Ming was safe with runners in scoring position. Lusby launched a ground ball to shortstop who slid to catch the ball and was unable to make the play allowing Lusby to reach and Josh Morgan to score for an RBI. The Green Dragons lead swelled to an overwhelming 5-0.
Lusby knew what he had to do on the mound in the top of seventh. The first bather grounded to Ming at shortstop who threw to first for the first out. The next two batters went down swinging clinching the victory for the Green Dragons with a final score of 5-0.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons were on the road Tuesday night to face their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, in the Class 3A–District 7 semifinals. Results were unavailable as of press time please see Friday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for complete story.
“We have to play hard,” added Coomes. “If we play hard, we will be in the ball game. It is all about us going and playing. As long as we can compete, we will be happy. Avon Park has a nice team and Lakeland Christian has a really nice team but we played Sebring who are also a real nice team and we were right there with them. We are happy.”