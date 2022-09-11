LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons, and their coach, got the proverbial monkey off their respective backs.
Lake Placid defeated the Nova Titans 21-16 Friday night. The Green Dragons picked up their first win of the season and Head Coach Brandon Ludwig grabbed his first career win as the head guy in charge.
Ludwig said it was something he waited for his whole life. He was almost moved to tears of joy.
And the Green Dragons got on the board first in a big way on the back of their workhorse tailback. Keveun Mason took the direct snap out of the wildcat and cut up the right side. He ran into his own blocker, jumped back and exploded back through the opening all the way to the endzone for a 48-yard touchdown. Lake Placid led 7-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, the offense had a prime opportunity to get another score. On a drive both set back and pushed forward by penalties, the Green Dragons drove down near the Nova 30 yard line. However, Mason Jacobs ended up losing a fumble to give the ball back to the Titans.
Nova orchestrated an extended touchdown drive that took over six minutes to complete. A two-point conversion gave them the lead with 4:22 left in the first half.
But Mason changed that.
The sophomore fielded the ensuing kickoff on a hop at his own 20 yard line. He took it up the left side and knifed through the Titan coverage team. He evaded his final tackle at the 45 before the sprinter turned the field into a track meet as he outran the other defenders over the next 50 yards for a touchdown and 14-8 Lake Placid lead.
Mason posted a team-leading 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The guy they call “Fella” finished with over 200 all-purpose yards and two scores.
“He has everything you want in a kid,” Ludwig said. “He is a fantastic role model for the players. He works his tail off and I’ve looked at him as a son because it makes me so happy and so proud because that’s what I look for in coaching is to help these kids and just get that kind of effort out of somebody.”
But they weren’t out of the woods yet. A short kick set the Titans up at midfield. One play later and Nova was in Green Dragon territory. They drove down near the 10 yard line. Second down was a pass to the endzone, broken up by DJ Bullard.
After an unsuccessful third down run, Nova went for it as the clock was under a minute left in the half. A high-lofted slant to the right side also fell incomplete thanks to Travion Taylor. After that Lake Placid ran out the clock and took a 14-8 lead into the break.
And the second half got off to a crazy start. The Green Dragons recovered the opening kickoff on a muff. With the ball inside the 20, another Lake Placid score seemed inevitable.
However, a miscommunication in the backfield on first and goal resulted in a big loss of yardage to put Jacobs and Co. way behind the sticks. They went with a pitch to Mason on the left side. He skirted by one tackle but was stripped on the next with Nova grabbing possession.
Nova drove down to the Lake Placid 30 before a holding penalty pushed the Titans back. After a modest gain on a run, the Titans threw a flare out to the backfield. However, the throw was ruled a backward pass as it was tipped by Ezekiel Daley. The big lineman then pounced on the ball, giving possession back to his team.
After a failed drive, Nova had the ball in the waning minutes of the third quarter. After two big gains, the Titans had momentum. The next play sent the game to the fourth.
That’s when the Green Dragon secondary stepped up again.
Nova ran a middle screen to one of its wide receivers. But that receiver ran into his own offensive lineman and fell down.
With nobody to impede him, Adrian Hawthorne caught the lobbed pass like a punt and took off for the endzone. After ripping his leg out of a ground tackle, he scampered the rest of the way for a pick six. Lake Placid’s lead now was 21-8. Ludwig called it a play straight out of Madden.
But a muffed punt later on in the quarter by Amani Allen gave Nova the ball in plus territory. The Titans turned that into six. Leading just 21-16, the Green Dragons couldn’t put enough of a drive together to kill time and punted the ball away.
The Titans had one more shot to take the lead. However, Allen made up for his past mistake. A clear miscommunication on what play was being run resulted in a throw to a part of the field populated only by Green Dragon defenders. One of them was Allen, who intercepted the ball.
That was the MO of the defense all night. It was gashed most of the game when Nova ran the football. But timely turnovers helped the Green Dragons bend but not break.
“We got the W in the end, we only got about 16 points (allowed) which if you ask our team that’s pretty good,” Ludwig said.
Now, Lake Placid needed one first down and it could salt the lead away. And they got it on a big chunk play from Lake Placid’s other running back in Damarion Mitchell. He got the handoff, slipped through the offensive line then cut off to the left side. He scurried down to the 11 for a 26-yard gain.
Mitchell finished with 102 yards on nine carries and 36 yards on just two catches. While they plan to lean on Mason offensively, Ludwig said Mitchell is a guy the Green Dragons need to get going to have an additional option on offense.
From there Lake Placid ran the clock out and secured its first win of 2022. Now it moves on to another home matchup next week for Homecoming. This time it will be against Immokalee (1-2) coming off a 28-0 loss to Naples.