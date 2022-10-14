SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks and the Lake Placid Green Dragons both swept their opponents in the team totals for Boys and Girls last Tuesday in their respective home pools.
The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys outpointed the Okeechobee Brahmans 207-89 and the Girls won 192-90.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons Boys doubled up on the Hardee Wildcats 207-102 and the Girls skimmed by points, 151-142.
Winners for Sebring (and close finishers) are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay at 2:02.31: Megan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Shayla Farrow.
Boys 200 Medley Relay at 1:55.31: Will Barben, Dylan Bond, Jordan Shaffer and Trevor Carter.
Boys 200 Freestyle: Tanner Kelly 2:18.14.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Hannah Andrews 2:42.03.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Sophia Kogelschatz 25.46.
Girls 1 Meter Dive: Shayla Farrow 150.85.
Boys 1 Meter Dive: Wyatt Gilbert 130.20.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Leila Henry 1:19.97.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Wyatt Lundy 1:09.58.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Mileyia Boose 1:06.85.
Boys 100 Freestyle in second place by .05 seconds: Spencer Gill 1:00.59.
Girls 500 Freestyle: Sophia Kogelschatz 5:55.82.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Tanner Kelly 6:32.68.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay at 1:55.65: Megan Glisson, Shayla Farrow, Ryleigh Danzey and Hannah Andrews.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay in second place by .81 seconds at 1:45.37: Dylan Bond, Spencer Gill, Hayden Boyd and Trevor Carter.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Kaidyn Crawford 1:20.95.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Will Barben 1:06.89.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Hannah Andrews 1:20.65.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Dylan Bond 1:14.35.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay at 4:24.99: Megan Glisson, Baxley Hines, Emily Kelly and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay at 4:05.72: Trevor Carter, Gil Spencer, Jordan Shaffer and Will Barben.
The winners for Lake Placid in their swim meet against Hardee are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay at 1:42.25: Lily Stam, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Medley Relay at 1:58.19: Brady Boak, Charlie Arseneau, Eli Ming and Zach Ward.
Girls 200 Freestyle: Patti Sapp 2:18.87.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Jamie Creel 2:28.68.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Chloe Leblanc 27.54.
Girls 1 Meter Dive: Chloe Leblanc 218.45.
Girls 100 Butterfly in second place by .94 seconds: Jamie Creel 1:09.30.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Eli Ming 1:02.54.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Chelsea Leblanc 1:02.16.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay at 1:51.54: Chelsea Leblanc, Chloe Leblanc, Patti Sapp and Jamie Creel.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Lily Stam 1:15.83.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Brooke Moon 1:19.08.
Boys 100 Breaststroke in second place by .57 seconds: Charlie Arseneau 1:16.20.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay at 4:18.44: Lily Stam, Ashlynn Cole, Patti Sapp and Jamie Creel.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay at 3:52.38: Zach Ward, Bobo Christian, Colton Krueger and Eli Ming.
Lake Placid will be hosting the Heartland Invitational Swim Meet in Lake Placid on Saturday (today).