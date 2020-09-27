LAKE PLACID – Lightning, heavy rain and the occasional rolling thunder hovered over Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium in Lake Placid on Friday night causing a two-hour delay to the start of the Lake Placid Green Dragon and Fort Meade Miners football game. On a positive note, all four sets of lights worked and the field held up remarkably well despite the weather as the Miners capitalized on five Lake Placid turnovers to topple the Green Dragons 44-6.
“I am at a loss right now,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Carl White. “It’s the same story but a different chapter. We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot, we go back to Dragons beating Dragons again. That is what it is week after week, until we decide we want to fix that and not help them, I mean that was already a good ball club, let us not help them.”
Lake Placid played well to start the game as Bilal Abuelouf picked off the Miners RJ Cabrera on a deep pass attempt to stop Fort Meade’s first drive of the game.
The Green Dragon defense was unable to overcome three major penalties during Fort Meade’s second possession, two personal fouls and a face mask that gave the Miner’s 33 yards and taking them to Lake Placid’s 13 yard line.
The Miners scored two plays later on a 3-yard run by Jonthan Berrien to put the Miners 6-0 in the first quarter.
Lake Placid lost a fumble to start the second quarter, giving the Miners the ball on the Green Dragon’s 48 yard line. A pair of runs by Thomas Gibson and Berrien, added with another personal foul on the Lake Placid defense, had the Miners sitting on the Green Dragons' 12 yard line.
Two plays later, Cabrera threw a fade pass towards the right side of the end zone to Deonte Anderson for a 16-yard touchdown that put the Miners up 12-0.
The Miners made the score 18-0 late in the first quarter, after intercepting a pass and converting the turnover into points on a 9-yard screen pass from Cabrera to Xzavia Smith.
With 32 seconds left in the first half, Lake Placid struck gold when Rayshawn Legree converted a screen pass to the left side, that appeared to be doomed for a loss, saw Legree shaking off several tacklers as he raced down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown to make the score 18-6 as they went into the shortened half.
Fort Meade scored twice in the third quarter with Cabrera scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to increase the Miner’s lead to 24-6.
A Lake Placid fumble thwarted a nice drive the Green Dragon offense was putting together to turned into a Fort Meade score when they returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to make the score 30-6.
Fort Meade added two more scores in the fourth quarter, both as a result of Green Dragon turnovers.
The Miners’ Rylen Vaughn intercepted a pass and returned it to the Lake Placid 5. That was later converted into a 3-yard touchdown run by Tedarius Howard to make the score 37-6.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Green Dragons lost another fumble which was scooped up by Fort Meade’s Deonte Anderson and returned 35 yards for a touchdown to make the final score 44-6.
“I think overall, considering with everything that we were up against,” said White “we did a good job, but at the same time we can’t continue to play the way we are playing and expect the outcome to be what we want.”
The Lake Placid defense played well, holding the Miners to 177 total yards and Legree rushed for a game high 86 yards on 24 carries plus 50 in receiving for a total of 136 yards.
“We were missing some players to injury and illness, we brought some freshmen and JV players up and they did a fantastic job. We just had some unfortunate things happen against us at the wrong time. They (the younger kids) did a good job and we lost four kids today, so we will be calling up more, they just have to grow up a whole lot faster.”
The Green Dragons start a three-game stretch on the road, next traveling to Frostproof to play the Bulldogs this Friday.