AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils tennis team has not broken into the win column this year as they lost all six singles matches and three doubles matches to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts on Thursday night in Avon Park.
Despite the losses, Avon Park Head Coach Kathryn Welch sees positive progression.
“They are getting better, they are continuously improving, every match is different,” noted Welch. “It’s funny, they hit the ball so well when they are rallying with each other, but when they get on the court for a real match, you wonder where it went.”
In girl’s singles, Avon Park’s No. 1 Brianna Rodriquez fell 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Savannah Birondo also lost 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Natalia Berrera lost 6-2, 6-0; and No. 4 Emma Welch lost 6-0, 6-1.
The Girl’s lost the No. 1 doubles 8-0 and the No. 2 double 8-2.
In boy’s singles, Avon Park’s No. 1 Aiden Acosta lost 6-0, 6-0; Avon Park’s No. 2 Gage Harden lost 6-0, 6-1.
Both teamed up in the doubles match and lost 8-3.
“I think it is coming down to game experience and what to expect when it is time to play,” added Welch. “Sooner or later you hope it clicks, that they see their opponent doing to them what we learned in practice and they realize that it does work. For some kids, it clicks a little faster than others.”
The Red Devils are still looking for at least one more girl and two more boys to field complete teams.
“We just want some hard workers that are willing to try and put in the effort,” said Welch adding that it is a sport you can play all your life.