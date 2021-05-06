LAKE PLACID — A pair of close ballgames took place Monday night in Lake Placid. Rotary defeated Joe’s Trees 7-5 in AAA while Duda Sod beat Precision Auto Parts 7-4 in four innings in the Ozone division.
In AAA, Rotary took charge in the first with three consecutive doubles by Paxton Smith, Bryson Hunt and Balboa Davis plus a home run by Quinn Levine to make it a 4-0 ballgame early.
“Big,” Rotary Head Coach Derek Davis described that first inning. “Any runs are big in seven-eight-year-old baseball.”
Joe’s Trees responded with a leadoff triple by Lane Cody. He ended up scoring on a groundout to make it 4-1.
Aidan Ruelas tripled for Joe’s Trees in the second but his teammates left him stranded at third as the next three batters struck out.
Rotary plated another run in the third inning to make it 5-1 thanks to a single by Hunt and a double by Balboa Davis.
Joe’s Trees wouldn’t be kept down for long. Right fielder Hudson Mohrbacher and left center fielder Kilo Blair started the bottom of the third with back-to-back singles as the top of the lineup rolled back around. Cody then tripled and scored both runners to make it 5-3.
After a quiet fourth, Joe’s Trees tied it up in the bottom of the fifth as both Mohrbacher and Ryan Cooper came around to score.
Holding leads requires focus, which is something children under 10 sometimes don’t have.
“It’s like herding cats,” Derek Davis said about keeping his team focused. He said you just try to put kids in the right spot and hope they’ll be ready when the ball comes their way.
However, that tie was short-lived for Joe’s Trees.
In the top of the sixth, Rotary recorded three straight hits to take a 7-5 advantage. Smith doubled to start the frame. He scored on a single by Hunt who then came around on a double by Balboa Davis.
In the bottom half, three of Joe’s Trees next four batters struck out to end the game with a final score of 7-5.
“That team has played us tight all year,” Derek Davis said of Joe’s Trees. “They’re a great opponent.”
Meanwhile, over on Field No. 1, Duda Sod took home a W over Precision Auto Parts.
Precision jumped out early as Myles Prescott singled and stole second to start the game. J.R. Smith then doubled to score Prescott. Smith came home to score over the next few batters and Precision led 2-0 through the first half an inning.
Duda Sod came roaring thanks to the top of their lineup. Owen Mielke and Kale Wirick got back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the first. Easton Duncan then tripled to bring both runners home and ended up scoring himself to make it 3-2 going into the second.
Precision threatened the following inning as a two-out walk made its way to third but Duncan struck out Zane Cook to end the attack.
Duda Sod Head Coach Justin Duncan called Easton’s performance at pitcher “spot-on.”
“He’s always consistent,” Coach Duncan said. “He throws strikes, he doesn’t hit very many batters and he very rarely walks them. I can always count on him to do his job.”
Precision pitcher Lowry Dean also found himself in some trouble as Duda had runners on second and third with one out. Dean struck out Mason Cooper and Layla Campbell was thrown out at first to escape the jam.
The top of Precision’s lineup came up big again as both Prescott and Smith reached and scored to give their team a 4-3 lead in the third. It couldn’t tack on more though as Gavin Ruelas grounded out back to the pitcher and stranded Dean at third base.
Mielke reached via walk in the bottom half and with a few stolen bases, found himself at third. He eventually scored and tied the game at four runs apiece.
After a 1-2-3 inning by Precision, Duda Sod claimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Duda’s Khadin Cortez led the inning off with a hit by pitch. Aiden Martinez and Gage Stegman worked a pair of walks. All three runners scored thanks to some heads-up baserunning and gave Duda its 7-4 lead.
After a strikeout and another walk, the game’s timer went off and ended the matchup early with Duda Sod taking the win 7-4 over Precision.
Besides pitching, Justin Duncan said the key to Tuesday night’s win was discipline.
“We hit the ball, we executed and we played the bunts down when we’re supposed to and stole when we’re supposed to,” Coach Duncan said. “(We) didn’t swing at bad pitches and basically executed everything.”