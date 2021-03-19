AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers continue to be mired in a slump as they lost to the Polk State College Eagles 12-1 on Wednesday night at Panther Field in Avon Park to drop their ninth in ten games to fall to 11-20 on the season and 1-9 in the Suncoast Conference.
South Florida State College Coach Rick Hitt noted that they needed to come out to the ball field in a better frame of mind and they have to execute.
“We have to add some relevancy to our game in all phases. We are expecting a lot out of guys and we are trying to coach them into situations that they can produce and we have not gotten them to that point.”
“We keep coming to practice, keep working hard, keep pushing them along and keeping a good attitude,” added Hitt. “We are a continuous work in progress.”
“We have a tendency to get off to a rough start time to time,” continued Hitt. “I have to work harder as a coach to figure this out, it does not matter one day to the next in terms of wins and losses, it’s the process of how those things unfold that we need to be better at. Pitching well, playing defense, timely hitting, the things you need to get to the end of the game and be in the game.”
The Panthers have two more games against Polk State College this week, away on Friday and back at home on Saturday at Panther Field for a 1 p.m. start time.