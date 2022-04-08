SEBRING — The Fraternal Order of Eagles made a huge contribution to the Sebring Blue Streaks football program. The Eagles recently held a golf tournament with all of the proceeds going towards a good cause and this year the Fraternal Order of Eagles selected the Blue Streaks Football team.
The Eagles presented Coach LaVaar Scott and Coach Mike Avirett with check for a whopping $6,337. The Eagles raised the money with a golf tournament at Golf Hammock consisting of 112 golfers who made up 28 foursomes.
“Every year we do a golf tournament and we pick something that’s down and out on money,” explained Dan Marshall, Eagles Trustee. “Last year, we did Meals on Wheels this year we decided to donate to Sebring High School football. Everybody had a good time. Everyone is happy to be able to be out there. We’re all happy that we can do this.”
This donation will go a long way for the Sebring football program.
“It means a lot because it definitely takes a lot of money to run the program,” said Coach Scott. “It’s crazy because recently, we just crunched the numbers and we have to get new equipment, new helmets and things like that. You set up the different fundraiser and when you have an organization that steps up and helps your program like this is tremendous and it’s so much needed and so, so helpful.”
“This money is going to go toward helmets. We actually had a reconditioning, and they said 18 of our helmets couldn’t be recertified. So now we got to purchase 18 helmets in order to outfit all of my kids. We actually have more kids wanting to participate and so we were already trying to figure out if we were gonna have to cut kids or were we going to just find the money to continue to purchase new helmets. We are just thankful for this organization helping us out.”
The Blue Streaks were honored and thankful to be selected by the Eagles.
“It feels good knowing that this organization sought us out,” added Scott. “I received the message like, ‘hey, we need you to come and get the check.’ We need it. So that was that was great. That was God answering our prayers, because we definitely need the money. That little bit goes a long way. People don’t understand every time we outfit a kid. That kid has costs $1,200 for the helmet, the shoulder pads, the uniform, the cleats, the girdle, mouthpiece all that adds up to about $1,200 per kid. We have about 100 kids in our program between JV and varsity.”
It takes a lot work to put on a golf tournament and the Fraternal Order of Eagles had a lot of helpers and contributors.
“We want to thank Bernie little, JJ Taylor who furnished all the refreshments for zip,” added Marshall. “And we want to thank Dr. Lackey, who donated $500. Also, Cody at Golf Hammock. He helps us out quite a bit. It’s a lot of work, a big thank you for everybody. I just want to thank all the members. Barb and Katie, kitchen, house, we had a lot of help. People are more than willing to help, by going out and getting donations and we want to thank the businesses for sponsoring holes because we’ve had the same sponsors for as long as we’ve been doing it. They’re a big help and a little bit of help goes a long way.”
If anyone would like to contribute to the Sebring Blue Streaks’ football program you can reach out to Coach LaVaar Scott at Sebring High School.