LAKE PLACID — After a hard-fought battle Tuesday night the Lake Placid Green Dragons’ season came to an end. Lake Placid hosted the St. Johns Paul II Academy Eagles of Boca Raton in the Class 3A-Region 3 quarterfinals where they fell in three sets with scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-14. It was not due to the lack of effort, the Green Dragons gave it their all and never gave up.
“I am proud of how far we came,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We are in one of the toughest classes, if you look across the board we are competing with Berkeley Preps, Trinity Catholics, Tampa Prep and we are the only public school left standing in the 32 teams. To make it this far I am super proud. It is hard to compete when you have a 6-foot-1 drilling balls at you and tempo is not something we have played all year. We have pretty good defense but we are not that tall so blocking isn’t our strong suit. That girl is a beast and was cranking balls at us and there is not much you can do when you aren’t used to that tempo. The girls were trying and made a few blocks. It is hard to prepare for games like this, you can’t prepare for a fast-pace game when you don’t play teams like that.”
The Eagles jumped into the lead early with a four-point run that was followed by a two-point run to give them a 7-2 lead. St. Johns’ Kara Silk, who is committed to a Division 1 college, served a four-point run to give the Eagles a commanding 12-3 lead. Silk made 16 kills while Isabella Raciunas contributed 15 kills for the Eagles. The Green Dragons tried to rally back with a two-point run served by Maajenay Bryant cutting the deficit to 15-7. The Green Dragons were giving it their all but weren’t able to keep up with the fast pace of the game. They were diving and trying to hit every ball but the Eagles were out-pacing them. The Eagles proceeded to increase their lead several points at a time as the Green Dragons were only able to score a point at a time. St. Johns defeated Lake Placid in the opening set with a final score of 25-14.
“Since I started in 2013 we have been district champs seven out of nine years,” explained Bauder. “My goal was not to be just district champs but to make it to the semifinals of regionals and we did twice, so I feel like I did my part. We are getting there and they are seeing that we are not just a little school that they can lay down and let people walk all over us.”
In the second set St. Johns once again jumped out to an early lead. Shea Salvato served a five-point run that put the Eagles up 7-2 and the Eagles added a three-point run to increase their lead to 11-4. The Green Dragons and Eagles had several long volleys with big hits coming from Lake Placid by Taylor Wallker, Zuli Barajas and Brooke Walker with Jenna Walker setting them up nearly perfectly every time but the Eagles were able to answer each time. Lake Placid went on a couple of two-point runs served by Alanah Hills and T.Walker respectively to cut the deficit to 16-12. The Eagles continued the barrage with a five point run to defeat Lake Placid in set two, 25-14.
“We set a goal at the beginning of the year that we would overcome a new district and we did that,” Bauder said. “They threw that at us at the end of the year that the whole state was being re-districted after our schedules were already made so we didn’t get to schedules schools like Frostproof because we normally wouldn’t because we didn’t face them in districts but now we do. We knew we were going from a district of four teams to a district of six teams and that was going to be a big feat to finish first or second and we did that. I am just super proud of them, they overcame a lot this season. We grew as the season went and as a coach that is what you want.”
The third set was much like the first two, fast paced, lots of diving and digging for the Green Dragons and extremely hard to fight off the bombardment of kills but Lake Placid would not give up and continued to fight to the very last play. The Green Dragons and Eagles started the third set off evenly tying at 1-1 and 2-2 but St. Johns pulled ahead with a three-point run bring the score to 6-3. The Green Dragons were unfortunately only able to score one or two points at a time so the Eagles pulled ahead with a four-point run to expand their lead to 19-10 and went on to win the set and the match with a final score of 25-14.
The Green Dragons have been through a lot of adversity this season but were able to push threw and were crowned district champions. Lake Placid will be losing three seniors but will have the core returning next season and are excited to defend their title.
“We started off a little rocky, we have a young team and I look forward to the future,” added Bauder. “I am losing some important ones like Zuli (Barajas), Taylor (Walker) and Brooklynne (Doty) but we have some big ones coming up and the core group is still here. Our setter is here, our libero and we still have middles so we should come back strong next year.”