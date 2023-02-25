LAKE PLACID — The season opener did not go as the Lake Placid Green Dragons planned. The Green Dragons (Class 3A) held their own against the George Jenkins Eagles (Class 6A) until the sixth inning when the Eagles pulled away. George Jenkins defeated Lake Placid 10-4.

“They didn’t give up and hitting wasn’t terrible,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “They maintained in the game, didn’t look down on each other like we had in years past and we had some good at bats. For the most part I was proud of them. This is the first official game and I think the nerves got to them a bit. When you hang in there with a 6A school who usually do well all year, I’ll take it.”

