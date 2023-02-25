LAKE PLACID — The season opener did not go as the Lake Placid Green Dragons planned. The Green Dragons (Class 3A) held their own against the George Jenkins Eagles (Class 6A) until the sixth inning when the Eagles pulled away. George Jenkins defeated Lake Placid 10-4.
“They didn’t give up and hitting wasn’t terrible,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “They maintained in the game, didn’t look down on each other like we had in years past and we had some good at bats. For the most part I was proud of them. This is the first official game and I think the nerves got to them a bit. When you hang in there with a 6A school who usually do well all year, I’ll take it.”
The Eagles took an early lead in the first inning when the Green Dragons committed a pair of errors. George Jenkins Riley Pate sent a line to left field that was dropped allowing two runs to score, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Lake Placid cut the deficit in half. Jillian Garduno sent a grounder into left for a single. Kaedince Ruelas stepped to the plate and launched the ball deep into left field to the fence for a double driving in Garduno for an RBI. The Green Dragons were trailing by one at the end of the second with a score of 2-1.
The Eagles expanded their lead in the top of the third with a single into right field by Jazlyn Duque. Payton Spears hit a line into center field for a double, putting runners in scoring position. Duque was brought home by Mackenzie Mathers, who hit a sacrifice fly into left. The Eagles held a 3-1 lead at the end of the fourth.
The Green Dragons took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lilly Canevari sent a rope down the left field line for a single (Taylor Pollard came in to run for Canevari). Jillian Garduno was struck by the ball to put runners on first and second. Ruelas hit a fly ball into the left-center field gap for a double, which sent home Pollard and advanced Garduno to third. The bases were loaded when Ashlynn Cole hit a blooper over the shortstop’s head, which plated Jillian Garduno for a ribbie. After an Eagles pitching change, Allie Oliveros knocked a sacrifice grounder to first to send home Ruelas for an RBI, which pushed the Green Dragons into the lead, 4-3.
In the top of the fifth, the Eagles knotted the game at 4-4. Duque hit a double into the left-center field gap. Spears followed suit with a double of her own that went into left field, which plated Duque.
The sixth inning is where it all fell apart for the Green Dragons. Five RBIs came across the plate giving George Jenkins an overwhelming 9-4 lead and in the top of the seventh the Eagles added one additional run to make the final score 10-4.
“We hung in there with them for five innings but they are a good hitting team,” explained Coach Diez. “Our pitchers weren’t hitting their spots and we had four errors that really cost us. First inning we had two outs committed an error and they scored two runs. It is hard to go against a team that can hit the ball like that and has good pitchers.
“We were down 3-1 and came back to take the lead at one point so we didn’t do too bad. We played five good innings but we needed seven out of them. The good thing is they didn’t die, they kept going and I can’t be sad about that. Kaedince Ruelas went 2-for-3 today and hit the ball well. It is natural for her sometimes and she scored the first run for us. We need to work on the pitchers hitting their spots. The times that they (George Jenkins) did hit the ball early in the game was missed spots.”
Thought the Green Dragons struggled to put runs on the board and had trouble defensively containing George Jenkins they played hard until the end and never gave up. The Lake Placid Green Dragons will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the LaBelle Cowgirls with a 6:30 p.m. start.