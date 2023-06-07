The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the days leading up to the last quarter moon, which occurs this weekend and only two days of rainy season weather, otherwise bright sunny conditions will prevail. All fishing factors considered, early morning fishing will be very good over the next seven days.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.

