The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the days leading up to the last quarter moon, which occurs this weekend and only two days of rainy season weather, otherwise bright sunny conditions will prevail. All fishing factors considered, early morning fishing will be very good over the next seven days.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: Today the moon is three days from the last quarter phase, one day from the lunar orbit perigee and two days from the lunar low solar position. In other words, the lunar effect is the weakest it will be this month, however the average daily feed rating during the daily prime periods is averaging six-and-a-half to seven on the 1-in-10 scale with 10 being best. So fishing the daily solar periods is your best bet on having a successful day on the water. I prefer the early morning hours of one hour before and after the sunrise.
Solar noon occurs at 1:24 p.m. and will be helped slightly by the moonset over the next four days. This weekend the last quarter moon will provide an uptick in feeding activity during the daily solar periods with the overhead moon boosting feeding intensity and duration, primarily during the sunrise period.
Weather factors: Over the next seven days the rainy season weather pattern will occur on only two days, Thursday and Saturday. Otherwise, bright sunshine will prevail with very little rain, if any at all. Expect fish to be mainly tight to cover, even on the days with afternoon thunderstorms.
The wind forecast is somewhat unusual in that a westerly wind five to six days out of the next seven. Today, a south to southwest wind will climb to 15 mph by the midday. Thursday and Friday, a west wind with a high of 15 mph will occur by noon. Saturday, a mild 6 mph east wind occurs followed by a mild south wind on Sunday. Monday through next Wednesday, a 10 mph west wind will occur in the morning hours but builds to a 15 mph speed by midday and will remain strong into the sunset hours.
As the month progresses, water temperatures will rise into the mid-80-degree range by the midafternoon to early evening hours. When this occurs, dissolved oxygen rates decrease and fish adjust to deeper areas to regain cooler water temperatures and better oxygen rates in order to digest their food. It should be noted that the sunset period begins to suffer first due to the daily high water temperatures occurring at this time. And shallow lakes will be affected first but by August, even the deeper lakes will be affected.
Starting in July, the early morning period will suffer due to plants using oxygen during the night to recuperate from the solar beating the day before. Fish kills are most likely to occur in the 4-8 a.m. hours of the day from July through September. And hungry fish will feed primarily during the late morning to early afternoon hours on days when sunlight is brightest, and photosynthesis and oxygen production are highest. Again, this is especially true for shallow lakes.
So, be expecting fish to be seasonally adjusting this month as the Florida heat factor rises and fish begin to spend more time in the deepest section of shallow lakes and at the 12- to 18-foot depths of deeper lakes.
Major solar-lunar period: Today, the moon is overhead at 4:38 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 4-7 a.m. Daily, the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today, the moon is underfoot at 5:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 4-6 p.m. Daily, the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating. This weekend, the underfoot moon will harmonize with the sunset period and produce a slight uptick in feeding activity.
The moonset occurs today at 9:54 a.m. and produces a feed rating of six from 9-11 a.m. Daily, the moonset occurs later by 70 minutes and remains at the same feed rating, but this weekend, it will harmonize with the solar noon period and produce a slight uptick in feeding activity.
Best fishing days of week: Of the next seven days, Saturday and Sunday, the last quarter moon will slightly improve daily feed rates. I predict the early morning bite both days will be the best fishing of the next five days. However, next Tuesday the effects of a very strong new moon will begin to produce the best fishing days of the month.
Prime monthly periods: June 14-20, strong new moon; June 30-July 5, full moon; 14-19, strong new moon; July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon; 13-18, new moon; Aug. 28-Sept. 2, super full moon; 11-16, new moon; and Sept. 26-Oct. 1, full moon.
Florida fishing facts: As water temperatures climb towards the mid-80-degree range for a daily high surface water temperature, oxygen rates diminish enough to force fish deeper toward the cooler water below. Deeper grass beds begin to hold more fish as a result. Fishing the deepest shoreline vegetation becomes more productive than the shallows as we head towards July. And open deep-water fishing also becomes the better strategy.
Fishing safety notice: Alligators are aggressively mating, which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you, it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30- to 60-day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed, call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators, call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death; don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Lake Istokpoga news: Today’s lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open, flowing a combined 930 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25 feet and the low is 37.5 feet, which the lake will be lowered to if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is because the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
