ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Zach Eflin became major leagues’ third seven-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat struggling Alek Manoah and Toronto 6-3 on Thursday to take three of four from the Blue Jays.

Eflin (7-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings as the major league-leading Rays (37-15) stole seven bases for the second time this season and improved to 24-5 at home. He joined teammate Shane McClanahan (8-0) and Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (7-1) as the big leagues winningest pitchers.

