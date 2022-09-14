The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program is ending another successful season. Any bass caught in Season 10 (Oct. 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2022) must be submitted by Oct. 15 to qualify for prizing.

The same deadline applies to the eight pink-tagged bass still swimming in specific waters throughout Florida, as part of the 10-Tag Celebration to commemorate TrophyCatch’s tenth season. Catching one of these special bass and successfully submitting it to TrophyCatch will net the lucky angler a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card and $1,000 to shop at AFTCO, plus a chance at an additional $10,000. For the specific locations and rules, visit our TrophyCatch website.

