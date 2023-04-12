SEBRING — The Florida State Elks Association recently held its 42nd Annual Florida State Elks Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. About 146 golfers hit the links to raise money to benefit the Florida Elks Youth Camp and Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services. Elks and golfers from as far away as Wisconsin joined in on the fun. It was a four-person scramble format with three flights. The event lasted two days and utilized the Deer Run Course on day one and Turtle Run on day two.
In the closest-to-the-pin contest for day one in the men’s division was Robert Alley of Sebring and the women’s winner was Laurie Prescott. In the longest-drive men’s division Donnie Wilson of Sebring was the winner and Elaine Fisher of St. Pete won in the women’s group.
Lake Placid’s Rodney Littell won the putting contest that was held on the first day of the competition.
On day two, Jack Mullen of Inverness won the closest to the pin. Unfortunately there was a mix up in the women’s division when men signed the card instead of the women so there was not a lady’s winner. The men’s longest drive went to Randall McCray of Stuart-Jenson Beach and the women’s winner was Stella Beaudry of North Fort Myers.
In flight one, the foursome from Sebring made up of Donald Staton, Lenny Connors, Mike Erickson and Jim Wade placed first after shooting 59 strokes each day for a total of 118. Coming in second after firing a 61 and 58 which added up to 119 was the quartet of Donnie Wilson, Bob Merrow, Jim Loupe and Joey Arenas. Rounding out the top three was the team from Stuart made up of Steven Elliott, Chris McCroy, Randy McCroy and Ted Tavolairo who had a 61 and 60 for a total of 121.
Flight two was tight with just four strokes separating the top three teams. Cocoa’s team of Daniel Mogab, Kermit Forbes, Tom Courtney and Ken Poole claimed first place with a 69 on day one and a 61 the second day for a total of 130. There was a two-way tie for second with both teams scoring a 133. Norm Knowles, Randy Rouch, Jim Keiffer and Jeff Runkle came in with a 68 and 65 for 133. The North Fort Myers team of Ray Beaudry, Stella Deaudry, David St. Germain and Menon St. Germain had a 70 and 63 for 133 total strokes.
The third flight saw a three-way tie for second. The first-place finishers were from Inverness. The team of Colin Pearl, Ron Rawlings, Mike Davis and Doug Bailey came in with a 74 and 67 adding up to 141. The Fort Myers lodge of David Lake, Roger Spenser, Mike Grafe and John Becket shot a 73 and 69 for 142. Also in second with the same two-day scores was the foursome of Henry Poage, Herman Heydinger, Jeff Muehlfeld and John Guarino. The Lakewood Ranch squad of Frank Malatesta, Parker Casto, Joe Cooper and Bo Cooper also had a 142 when they came in with a 74 on day one and a 68 on day two.
At the end of day one, participants enjoyed dinner at Island View Restaurant. After the competition concluded, all the golfers gathered for lunch at Island View as the awards were given out.
There are two Elks Lodges in Highlands County. If you are interested in learning more about the Elks Lodge or to become a member, please contact Lake Placid Lodge No. 2661 at 863-465-2661 or for Sebring Lodge No. 1529 at 863-471-3557.