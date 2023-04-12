SEBRING — The Florida State Elks Association recently held its 42nd Annual Florida State Elks Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. About 146 golfers hit the links to raise money to benefit the Florida Elks Youth Camp and Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services. Elks and golfers from as far away as Wisconsin joined in on the fun. It was a four-person scramble format with three flights. The event lasted two days and utilized the Deer Run Course on day one and Turtle Run on day two.

In the closest-to-the-pin contest for day one in the men’s division was Robert Alley of Sebring and the women’s winner was Laurie Prescott. In the longest-drive men’s division Donnie Wilson of Sebring was the winner and Elaine Fisher of St. Pete won in the women’s group.

