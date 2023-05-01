TAMPA (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed an emphasis on the pass rush in this year’s draft as they move deeper into the post-Tom Brady era.

Tampa Bay, which won the NFC South last year with an 8-9 record and was blown out by Dallas in the wild-card round of the playoffs, has more areas to address in addition to the retirement of Brady, who led them to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season.

Recommended for you