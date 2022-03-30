AVON PARK – Kennette Esquilin-Montanez signed a scholarship to play men’s volleyball and beach volleyball with the Webber International University Warriors. Kennette is a versatile athlete who participates in several different sports at Avon Park High School. He is a key member on the tennis, track and soccer teams to name a few but his love is on the volleyball court.
Though men’s volleyball is not available at Avon Park High School, Kennette plays on a travel team and caught the eye of Webber International University’s coach. He excels on the court and in the sand of beach volleyball. At Webber he will be on both the men’s volleyball team and beach volleyball team.
“I’m so excited, I’ve been working on this for five years and it is finally paying off,” said Kennette. “My mom used to play when she was in middle school and high school, my older brother played for a little bit so I always had that memory and when I moved to Avon Park, I picked it up in middle school with the help of Coach (Jaime) Bohan and couldn’t stop. I started doing beach tournaments and I was like ‘OK, this is fun’ and I started to win.”
When it came to scholarship offers, Kennette had several options to chose from.
“I had offers from Pennsylvania and Warner with some other offers for track and soccer but I went with Webber for volleyball,” Kennette said. “We moved to Florida seven years ago so I knew I didn’t want to leave the state. I liked Webber; I like the campus. They are all about business and that is what I’m going to school for, so it was the best choice for me. The campus tour sealed the deal for me and the coach really is a nice guy. He is really helpful.”
Though a translator was needed, one thing was for sure, Kennette’s parents were extremely proud of him and his accomplishments.
“I’m super excited and proud of Kennette receiving this scholarship,” said Kennette’s father, Carlos Esquilin-Pagan. “He has always been a good kid since he was little, always had good grades and done good things. This scholarship is incredible because Kennette didn’t have the opportunity to play volleyball in school so it is incredible, he got this offer. He will have to do the same thing he has always done ... be a good kid, be good in school and follow the rules. If he does bad, that is on him.
“I am ready for him to leave but it is hard because Kennette is the last child out of three so it will be hard for me, but it is for his future and for him to move forward, I’m ready.”
Webber is excited to have such a versatile athlete join their team.
“Kennette is one of the local athletes whose high school did not have the sport but was able to excel within the community, not only in one sport but two,” said Webber Coach Carlos Jimenez. “He will be playing both indoor and beach volleyball so we are very proud to have someone within the community be able to do that. On the academic side, Kennette has solid academics and, on the sports side, he is a very tenacious athlete.
“For the indoor side he is a defender that is extremely fast and very precise and that translates on the beach side for him to be dynamic in the sand as well. I think he is going to help establish funneling for some of the local community now that the kids are aware there is potential for playing those two sports. He will come in as a solid defender, that will help our program maintain the level that we are at in the national stage. We are very proud of him and we are looking forward to having him for the next four years.”
Kennette is excited to play for Webber and start his next adventure.
“I have never left home before, so I’m excited to go,” he said. “I would really like to thank my parents because they have really stuck by my side and thank God.”