Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday.

 AP FILE PHOTO

TAMPA — Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday, his agent said. He was 36.

Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-14, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, agent Hadley Engelhard said.

Recommended for you