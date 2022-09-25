The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase week which will be shut down by an approaching tropical storm. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing today and Monday but will have heavy cloud cover and rainfall to contend with in the thirty hours before the high winds begin Wednesday morning.
Today the new moon occurs which means excellent midday fishing today and Monday. The sunset period will also produce fairly well when dissolved oxygen levels are at a daily high. The sunrise period will offer good fishing, more so in deeper lakes when shallow lakes---any area of a lake which has twelve foot depths or greater will have more active feeding fish.
The weather forecast will give anglers ideal fishing weather today and Monday. Bright sunlight and an ideal east northeast wind with a few thunderstorms after the prime fishing period will produce great catch rates. It should be noted that atmospheric pressure will be dropping about 0.10 in hg each of the next two days which will cause fish to adjust slightly deeper.
Tuesday we will begin to see the effects of a strong tropical storm approaching our state. As of today (early Saturday morning) storm tracking projections have the hurricane making land anywhere from Naples to the panhandle. Winds will still be under twelve mph on Tuesday but pressure will begin a rapid declines. If you don’t mind heavy rainfall and thick cloud cover, fishing during a pre-hurricane condition can yield some big numbers. Tuesday evening could be very productive.
As is always the case after a hurricane leaves the state, fish return to a normal feeding pattern about two days later. Next weekend bright sunshine and moderate cloud cover will produce large numbers of feeding fish in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Turbidity will be a factor however, so be prepared to use baits which heavy action. Spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and thick body plastics with rattling bullet weights will be what I’ll use. And the darker the bait color the better.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the new moon will cause better than average fishing but Monday cloud-cover will begin to arrive causing fish to move away from tight cover. Both days, fish will be feed heaviest during the early afternoon hours when the moon is overhead. Tuesday night barometric pressure will begin a 0.27 in hg drop in pressure as the storm impacts the state. Fish will move as deep as possible as a result. Next weekend fish will begin to feed in a natural pattern again.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:15 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:16 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 12-3 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and will have a feed rating decreasing one point per day. By the midweek a rating of four will occur from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:28 p.m. and the sunset at 7:19 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 6:54 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:16 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and deceases in feed rating by a half number. By the midweek a feed rating of three will occur from 9-11 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 25-27 second half of new moon phase, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open two feet and flowing a combined 1750 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during September to 39.25’ and 38.50’ respectively. Currently the max level is 38.95’ and the min 38.35’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com