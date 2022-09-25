The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase week which will be shut down by an approaching tropical storm. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing today and Monday but will have heavy cloud cover and rainfall to contend with in the thirty hours before the high winds begin Wednesday morning.

Today the new moon occurs which means excellent midday fishing today and Monday. The sunset period will also produce fairly well when dissolved oxygen levels are at a daily high. The sunrise period will offer good fishing, more so in deeper lakes when shallow lakes---any area of a lake which has twelve foot depths or greater will have more active feeding fish.

