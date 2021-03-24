The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the last week of March gives anglers the best fishing days of the month. A fairly strong full moon will occur Sunday night and the weather forecast could not be better. The next seven days will produce exceptional fishing experiences for the experienced anglers.
The full moon this month occurs during the strongest lunar period of the month---moon is very close to being in the direct solar energy path while arriving at the closest orbit point to earth thirty hours after it becomes full on Sunday night. Therefore daily atmospheric pressure changes will average 0.7-10 In Hg and create greater than average fish adjustment activity.
There will also be above-average wind speeds daily. Today a gentle south wind will occur, followed by a twelve mph south wind Thursday. Friday and Saturday an ideal south fishing wind will create perfect fishing conditions. Sunday a minor front will drop temperatures five degrees, create even more fish adjustment activity, as a perfect west wind of six to eight mph prevails. Monday a mild north wind will occur followed by southeastern wind, again at perfect speeds of eight to ten mph, for Tuesday.
The good news continues. The sun to cloud ratio will be fifty-fifty over the next seven days. This again, will create above-average fish adjustment activity. Add to that, the ideal water temperatures we have currently, and you know absolutely that fish will be feeding at a very high rate during the major and minor feeding periods.
As I stated in Sunday’s column, if you haven’t made plans to go fishing over the next seven days, you’ve made a mistake. All fish species will be feeding at the highest rates of the year. The chances of achieving a spectacular day on the water are as good as it gets this weekend. Don’t miss it.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Monday a strong full moon will produce well above-average feeding activity during the solar-lunar periods. The major periods will occur during the midday and midnight hours with some minor activity during the sunset and sunrise hours. The more nighttime cloud cover, the better the midday period will be. Friday night’s forecast does predict thick cloud which will block-out much of the full moon, causing a strong Saturday midday fishing period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:07 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and gradually increases a seven to eight rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:31 a.m. and the sunset at 7:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases to a five to six rating by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One in four gates are open nine inches and flowing 150 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
