The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of January gives the Florida freshwater angler a strong full moon phase, which starts Friday and ends next Wednesday—full moon occurs Monday. And a typical winter weather forecast with no severe cold fronts. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be as good as it gets for the first month of the year.
The full moon occurs Monday, two days after the moon arrives directly within the solar energy path—lunar high point. A strong full moon will occur even though the moon’s orbit position will be furthest from earth Friday. And even though there will be a mild cold front occurring a few days prior to the full moon, I don’t believe it will negatively affect the high lunar effect which will occur Sunday through Tuesday.
The weather forecast today through the weekend predicts two low pressure cold fronts, which is very unusual to say the least. Cold fronts are almost always caused by high pressure driven, north winds. A ten mph north wind will occur Thursday and Friday but upward pressure change will be minimal and not enough to cause fish to move upward enough to notice an improvement in feeding activity. And temperatures will only drop five degrees.
However, pressure will be dropping almost 0.30 In Hg today through Thursday evening as today’s eight mph east wind gives way to a ten mph northwest wind tomorrow. Friday a ten mph north wind will occur followed by a south to southwest wind Saturday at eight mph. Sunday a fifteen mph west wind will produce some rainfall as a low pressure cold front drops temperatures twelve degrees by Monday morning. Pressure will jump up 0.12 In Hg Sunday night and remain stable through the second half of the full moon phase—Monday through next Wednesday.
Other than today and Sunday, bright sunlight will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover. A fifty-fifty percent of sun to clouds factor will increase fish adjustment activity today and Sunday, which will help the feed rating improve slightly.
Monday through Wednesday’s wind forecast could not be better. Six mph speeds will occur out of the west northwest Monday, then from the east Tuesday and from the south next Wednesday and Thursday---daytime high temperatures in the middle seventies.
So while the weather will change almost daily, there will not be enough negative factors to diminish feeding activity, with the exception of perhaps, Sunday evening through Monday when temperatures drop ten to twelve degrees. There will be enough sunshine to cause fish to be tight to cover.
As is the case with full moon phases, the brighter the moon shines at night, the more likely there will be less numbers of feeding fish during the underfoot period during the midday hours. A bright moon and sunny days are forecasted with the exception of Sunday morning. And it should be noted for bass anglers, that there will be enough temperature drop to trigger some spawning activity during this full moon period. Water temperatures will be on the higher side of the spawning temperature range of fifty-eight through seventy degrees.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through next Wednesday a strong full moon will produce the best fishing days of the month. However, there will be a ten degree “low” pressure cold front arriving Sunday which will slowdown feeding activity and force fish downward and out from shoreline feeding areas. Nevertheless, the full moon will cause higher-than-average feeding Sunday through Tuesday. It should be noted that pre-front conditions will occur Saturday which will produce excellent fishing during the morning hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:22 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and improves to a five rating Friday followed by an increases of one number daily until Monday’s full moon tops-out at an eight rating.
As stated, the rating might be a six to seven due to a cold front but….perhaps not. The question is….will a ten degree cold front with low pressure negate a strong full moon? Only one way to find out.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:51 p.m. and solar noon at 12:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty-seven minutes and improves in feed rating starting Friday by one number daily. This weekend’s sunset bite will be very good.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.48 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open four inches and flowing a combined total of 150 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
