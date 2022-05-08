The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence which will improve even more when the full moon phase begins during the second half of the week. The weather forecast promises to be spring-like for the first half of the week and then tending toward a rainy season pattern as the full moon phase begins on Friday.
The rainy season weather pattern ended yesterday and will be followed by a spring season pattern until the end of this week. Today a strong west wind will bring a high pressure system into the state which will produce a strong north wind on Monday. Pressure is forecasted to rise 0.30 In Hg tonight through Tuesday morning. This is a significant rise in pressure and will cause a massive upward adjustment for fish.
Fish will begin to feed aggressively starting this evening during the overhead moon. Monday morning pressure will continue to rise sharply, improving the underfoot lunar period which occurs as the sunrise occurs. The moonrise and the overhead periods on Monday will also produce a better rating than advertised—a seven rating probably and maybe better.
The wind forecast today predicts a strong west wind starting during the late morning hours and pretty much continuing through the sunset period. Monday morning an ideal north wind will produce speeds in the six mph range but will increase in the middle afternoon hours to fifteen mph, which will last through the sunset period. Tuesday and Wednesday, mornings will produce an ideal north wind but will build strong by the afternoon, climbing to fifteen mph. Friday another front will enter the state and produce ideal wind speeds for the full moon phase.
Bright sunshine will prevails this week. Fish will be holding tight to cover all week. With the wind speeds in the middle teens for mph, flipping and pitching up close to vegetative cover with heavy baits will be a winning strategy. Over the next thirty-six hours the thicker cover in the shoreline shallows will be holding big fish. Be ready for aggressive action as the bait falls to the root bases of cattails, bulrush and spatterdock lily pads.
Best Fishing Days: Starting around the sunset period this evening, atmospheric pressure will begin to climb 0.30 In Hg over a thirty-six hour period. Fish will be forced to move upward into shoreline feeding areas. Feeding activity will be well above the advertised feed rating during the sunset tonight and all three solar periods Monday. The early morning bite Monday morning should be very good, and the north wind will be ideal. The sunset period should be just as good, although a fifteen mph north wind will prevail.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:49 p.m. and the sunset at 8:03 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and diminishes in feed rating to a four rating by Tuesday night and becomes a minor fishing period.
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 7:25 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:41 a.m. producing a feed rating of six or maybe seven from 5:30 – 8:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and maintains a six rating through Thursday. Next weekend the full moon phase will produce a six to seven rating during the midday hours.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:47 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating through the midweek.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open sixteen inches and flowing 240 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
