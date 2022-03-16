The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of March gives anglers the full moon phase and a typical late winter weather forecast which will produce very good fishing conditions. All fishing factors considered: anglers will enjoy a fairly strong full moon phase today through Sunday. Both major and minor periods will be very productive.
The full moon occurs Friday night and there will not be much if any, cloud-cover. Therefore you can expect the midnight bite to be as good as it can get Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The midday bite will be well above average as the underfoot moon and solar noon will have plenty of sunshine before the mid-afternoon rainfall begins. The weekend is forecasted to have plenty of sunshine, and perfect conditions for catching fish.
The weather forecast predicts ideal fishing winds everyday but today---a fifteen mph south wind begins early today and remains strong through the sunset period. Daily the wind shifts, west on Thursday, south on Friday, west on Saturday, and north on Sunday, but speeds will be in the ideal range of six to nine mph.
Barometric pressure will not be a factor over the next five days. An average of less than 0.10 In Hg is forecast daily which will not be enough pressure-change to cause fish adjustment activity. Instead wind direction change and a fairly strong lunar effect, combined with solar periods will trigger larger numbers of fish to feed for longer durations during the midday, sunrise and sunset periods.
Friday looks to be a very good fishing day. An ideal south wind at eight mph during the underfoot moon and solar noon period. All fishing factors are optimum from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. for fish to feed heavily. And twelve hours later, anglers can expect all the fish which did not feed successfully or did not feed at all, to feed aggressively. Both periods will have above-average numbers of feeding fish. It will be a great occasion to close-out the winter season and welcome the beginning of spring.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday the full moon will produce excellent fishing, the best fishing of the month, during the midday hours when a seven to eight rating will occur. Minor periods will produce well above-average catches. Cloud-cover will be minimal which will improve midnight fishing and diminish midday fishing---the more fish successfully feed under the light of the full moon, the less fish will be hungry twelve hours later.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:29 p.m. and solar noon at 1:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and improves in feed rating to an eight rating Friday from 12-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday a rating of six to seven will occur from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:49 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:34 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty-five minutes and improves to a six rating by Friday. For the weekend a rating of five will occur from 7-10 a.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 6:12 p.m. and the sunset at 7:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves to a six rating on Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. For the weekend a rating of four will occur from 8-10:30 p.m.
The third minor fishing period occurs today when the full moon is overhead at 12:05 a.m. A feed rating of five will occur from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and improves to a six rating Friday from 12:30-3 a.m. For the weekend a rating of four will occur from 1:30-4 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: March16-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open one foot and flowing a 190 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
