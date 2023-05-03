The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a spring-like weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; a bright full moon is forecasted for Friday night and weather conditions really couldn’t be better. Excellent full moon fishing will be happening over the next five days and night.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today we are two days away from the full moon, six days away from the moon being furthest out of the solar energy path and seven days away from the moon arriving at its orbit perigee. Simply stated, this month’s full moon will produce a little better than average fish adjustment activity, creating the second best fishing days of the month. Friday a feed rating of eight or slightly better will occur during the solar noon period.
In comparison, this month’s new moon will occur May 19, three days before the lunar high—moon directly within the solar energy path—and produce a nine rating and the best fishing days of the month.
Weather Factors: Today through Saturday spring like conditions will prevail, producing bright sunlight and few clouds. Fish will be close to cover as a result. A strong west wind will produce speeds of fifteen mph today but will switch to a mild north wind Thursday, producing speeds in the six to eight mph range. Friday an ideal wind speeds of eight to ten mph will come out of the east and will continue through Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday a rainy season weather pattern returns producing an even mix of sun and clouds and ideal wind speeds of eight to ten mph from the east. This pattern will continue through the middle of next week.
Atmospheric pressure change will be a factor Thursday as a high pressure system moves into the state. Fish will move upward and into shoreline shallows as a result. Otherwise pressure change will not be a factor over the next seven days.
Thunderstorm activity in the afternoon will be a factor starting Saturday and will continue through the middle of next week.
Water temperatures are ideal for fish to feed at will. Fish metabolisms are nearing the annual high speed while dissolved oxygen rates are at an annual high mark. Therefore fish digestion speeds are very high and a majority of annual weight gain will occur as a result. And the higher the rate of feeding activity, the more chances that fish will make more mistakes and take a bait with a hook and line attached to it.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:49 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-four minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Friday a feed rating of eight or slightly better will occur from 12-3 p.m. Saturday the feed rating begins to drop one number daily. Sunday a feed rating of six will occur from 1-4 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 11:45 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five to six from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-six minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Friday a feed rating of six to seven will occur from 12-2 a.m. Over the weekend the feed rating drops to five from 1-3 a.m.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 5:28 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:45 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-8 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number until the weekend when it diminishes by a half number daily.
A third minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 6:15 p.m. and the sunset at 8 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and improves in feed rating by a half number until the weekend when it diminishes by a half number daily.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Friday the full moon occurs which will cause the second best fishing days of the month Thursday through Saturday. Thursday will also be a pre-front day producing enough atmospheric pressure change upward to cause fish adjustment activity to be above normal leading into the day of the full moon on Friday. And since the moon is moving away and out from the solar energy path, the beginning of the full moon phase will be better than the second half. So, today through Friday will be the best fishing days of the next five days.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 3-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Fishing nighttime full moons during May offer the best full moon fishing of the year. That is, if the moon is shining brightly all night. Friday night cloud-cover is forecasted to not be a factor in the two hour before and after the moon is directly overhead. Anglers can expect excellent full moon fishing Thursday night through Saturday night as a result. All the factors which cause fish to feed at their highest rate will be in play during this month’s full moon.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I've used repeatedly since 2006.
