The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a spring-like weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; a bright full moon is forecasted for Friday night and weather conditions really couldn’t be better. Excellent full moon fishing will be happening over the next five days and night.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

