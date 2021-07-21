The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the full moon phase and plenty of atmospheric pressure change which will force fish to adjust at higher than normal rates during the rainy season weather pattern.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy better than advertise feed ratings due to better than average pressure change, first upward then downward. And the more fish adjust the more they feed, and thus the better the fishing will be. So expect to be setting the hook today through Saturday midday because fishing factors are just about ideal.
Now I said, “just about ideal’ because the only negatives anglers will deal with are, one the lack of wind speeds today through Friday, from the south southwest today and Thursday with a high of five mph, and west on Friday at six mph. However a low pressure system will be forcing the high pressure system (which enters the state today) out of the state on Friday and ideal southerly fishing winds of eight to ten mph will occur during the weekend.
The second negative occurs in shallow lakes only. Water temperatures are at a annual high right now. Temperatures in the mid to upper eighty degree range in the afternoon can be expect. Therefore fish will be moving to depths which provide eighty degrees…if the lake has ten to twelve foot depths. Low oxygen levels will shut down digestion during the early morning hours in lakes with vegetation at less than ten foot depths. Lakes with vegetation at twelve to eighteen foot depths have been producing at normal catch rates.
It is a fact that Florida largemouth bass lose weight during the months of July and August within shallow lakes. A stressed state occurs due to high temperatures causing the metabolism to run at the highest annual rate while at the same time the digestion rate shuts-down due to the lack of oxygen within the water column.
The full moon occurs Friday, and the lunar perigee occurs today but, the moon moves almost completely out of the solar energy path to earth, Thursday. Therefore what would normally be a very strong full moon phase will be instead a few feed-rating points lower than it would otherwise. The less the moon interferes with solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere, the less the change-rate will be for animals’ and fish’s adjustment and feeding activity.
Best Fishing Days: Atmospheric pressure is rising today through Thursday midday, then remaining stable for twenty-four hours and rapidly dropping beginning Friday midday and bottoming-out Saturday afternoon. A total of 0.23 In Hg of increase and decrease will occur over the next four days.
I predict fish will adjust upward today through Thursday midday and then adjust downward Friday midday through Saturday afternoon. Both periods will produce well above the feed rating of six to seven. I’m guessing an eight-rating Wednesday midday through Thursday midday during the underfoot moon periods. And a seven rating Friday during the underfoot and moonrise periods---solar noon and sunset periods respectively.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:08 a.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of six or greater from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by and hour and increases in rating to a seven and perhaps an eight rating Friday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: The moonrise occurs today at 6:23 p.m. and the sunset at 8:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and improve in feed rating to six Friday from 7-9:30 p.m.
A second minor period will occur starting Friday when the moonset occur at 5:58 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:44 a.m. A feed rating of five to six will occur from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating to four over the weekend. It should be noted that shallow lakes with depths of ten feet or less might not have feeding activity due to low dissolved oxygen levels, but deeper lakes with ten to eighteen foot depths will have better oxygen levels in submerged grass-beds at twelve to eighteen feet.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 22-26 moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seven inches and flowing a combined 660 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com