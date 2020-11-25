The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of November gives anglers a weak to medium strength full moon phase and a typical fall weather pattern which will switch a winter weather pattern as the first serious cold front of the season occurs as December arrives.
The full moon occurs Sunday night and Monday night, but the moon will arrive at its furthest orbit point from earth Thursday, however the moon will enter directly into the solar energy path three days after it becomes full. So, we can expect a feed rating topping-out in the 6-7 range at the very least.
The weather forecast will be a typical fall season pattern until Sunday night when a high pressure cold front begins to enter the state. Therefore Sunday will be the day before a weather front. Pressure will dive and then rebound quickly which will cause fish to adjust downward as the winds switch out of the southeast at ideal fishing wind speeds of six to eight mph. Therefore you can expect a better feed rating Sunday, perhaps in the 7-8 range.
Wind speeds for the remainder of the week will be ideal for fishing. Today an east wind at six to eight mph, Thursday speeds drop to five to six mph, and Friday and Saturday a northeast wind will produce five to six mph speeds. Sunday winds will come from the southeast at eight to ten mph which will cause fish adjustment levels well above average.
Water temperatures are in the ideal feeding range for all freshwater fish. Fish are feeding at will and will do so until the first significant high pressure cold front arrives. And we can expect this to occur December first. Depending on how long the temperatures remains in the seventy degree range for a daily high, the largemouth bass ‘might’ go into pre-spawn feeding mode next week.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday through Monday the full moon albeit a weak one, will produce above-average fishing. Sunday looks to be the best of this three day period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:56 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:55 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and improves gradually until it arrives at a 6-7 rating by Sunday and Monday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:03 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and increases gradually to a 4-5 rating the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
